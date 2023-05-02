Brave Greystones fall short in Leinster Schools final

Balbriggan too strong at Energia Park

The Greystones Under-17 team who lost out to Balbriggan in the Leinster Shield final in Energia Park on Sunday.

Greystones 3

Greystones fell at the final hurdle in the Leinster Under-17 Schools Plate final after a 20-3 loss to Balbriggan. After a cagey first half, the Dublin side then blitzed their opponents at the start of the second period, and ’Stones could not get themselves back into the game.

It took 17 minutes before the game had a score when the Bees Darragh McFadden put a penalty over from around 40 metres out from goal to make it 3-0.

The game did not open up much more for a while after that score. Both sides opted to kick the ball almost every time they had it in their possession, leading to very few chances at either end of the park.

The Co. Wicklow club did eventually level the tie, though. With just two minutes until the break, Ellian Desmond kicked a great penalty from 35 metres out with the correct amount of height and accuracy, and the teams went into half-time level at 3-3.

Balbriggan started the second half in the best manner possible, scoring the first try of the match a matter of seconds after the restart. Shane Clarke kicked off to get the game back underway after the break, putting the ball over the entire Greystones team.

Ryan Tiernan sprinted to chase the ball down, picking it up before making a run towards the line. He was not going to be caught, and he touched down to put his team in the lead. Clarke was left with a relatively easy conversion, straight in front of the posts, and he made no mistake in increasing his team’s lead to seven.

The Dublin club further extended their lead five minutes into the second half. McFadden made the decision to kick for goal after his team were given a penalty 22 metres out from the posts. The centre did well with the kick, splitting the posts to put his team ten points ahead. It was a long way back for Greystones now, especially with the game being decided on first try scorer in the event of a draw.

’Stones nearly scored a massive try to start the comeback two minutes later. Ryan McCormack passed to Rónán Bourke in a very good position. The second row was tackled just short of the line, and he knocked it on, leading to a scrum going against his side.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Greystones came close once again. Matthew Murray made an excellent run down the right wing, but he was tackled into touch just short of the try-line, much to the frustration of the Greystones players and supporters.

Balbriggan thought they had a second try of the afternoon 15 minutes before the final whistle. Tiernan kicked the ball down the right wing. He chased it down himself before kicking again. The ball was in the in-goal area now, and the winger dived on it.

His teammates congratulated him on what they thought was a try, but the referee did not allow it, claiming there was not enough downward pressure on the ball, giving the Wicklow club a bit of hope that they could still win this final.

It was not to be, however, as the Bees secured the trophy with nine minutes left on the clock. Calum Beasley made a great run down the right flank, beating a defender on his way. He was then stopped by the second defender, but he managed to offload to Max Lennon, who went over for the try.

McFadden converted from a difficult position to add the two points and extend his team’s lead to an unassailable 17.

Greystones battled right up until the final whistle but could not secure any more scores. The full-time whistle eventually blew, to the delight of the Balbriggan players and fans, but much to the disappointment of the Wicklow side.

Greystones RFC: 15. Rónán O’Boyle, 14. Matthew Murray, 13. Colin Whitten, 12. Charlie Paterson, 11. Oscar Bradshaw, 10. Ellian Desmond, 9. Ryan McCormack, 1. Federico Ascoli, 2. Tom O’Mahony, 3. Kelyn Lewis, 4. Rían McCowen, 5. Rónán Bourke, 6. Ryan Moore, 7. Donncha Gleeson, 8. Seán Gillespie. Replacements: 16. Lugh Brady, 17. Zac Kahn, 18. James O’Dowd, 19. Ciarán Duggan, 20. Jamie Murray, 21. Ryan Ovenden.

Balbriggan RFC: 15. Alex Jackson, 14. Ryan Tiernan, 13. Darragh McFadden, 12. Harley Fagan-Harold, 11. Conor McFadden, 10. Shane Clarke, 9. Max Lennon, 1 Conor Mullen, 2. Eli Leonard, 3. Luis Hodgen, 4. Reuben Armstrong, 5. Kyle Russell, 6. Ben Mulvany, 7. Abdulateef Olaosebikan, 8. Calum Beasley. Replacements: 16. Jack Quinlan, 17. Abdul Boudiaf, 18. Malcolm Morgan, 19. Shane Kelly, 20. Calum McManus, 21. Luke Foran, 22. Séamus Gavin, 23. Jamie Murray

Referee: Bradley Van Der Merwe