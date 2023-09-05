Baltinglass golfers bring glory home!

Stephen and Neil Patterson, Connor Gethings, Luke Doogue and Eoghan Cooney shine bright

The Baltinglass Golf Club Junior Foursomes All-Ireland winning team with Golf Ireland President Jim Long , team manager Niall Doogue and Baltinglass PGA PRO Tom O'Neill (far left) after their superb win in Castletroy.

The recently crowned All-Ireland champions with their proud parents and family.

The All-Ireland Boys’ Junior Foursomes champions from Baltinglass Golf Club, brothers Stephen and Neil Patterson, Connor Gethings, Luke Doogue and Eoghan Cooney, with team manager Niall Doogue, Baltinglass PGA Pro Tom O’Neill (far right) and club captains Michael Lawlor and Geraldine Norton.

Magic moment! The new All-Ireland champions from Baltinglass celebrate their wonderful win.

The Baltinglass Golf Club Junior Foursomes All-Ireland champions with their friends and families in Castletroy golf Club in Limerick last week.

August 30, 2023, will forever be a date to be remembered in Baltinglass Golf Club as brothers Stephen and Neil Patterson, Connor Gethings and Luke Doogue won the Boys’ Junior Foursomes title in the Boys and Girls All-Ireland series in Castletroy Golf Club Limerick, beating Monkstown Golf Club from Cork on the second sudden death hole.

Nine years in the making, these young men along with their friend Eoghan Cooney have been playing golf together since they were young children under the gentle and expert coaching and guidance of Baltinglass PGA Pro Tom O’Neill.

The very impressive and challenging course of Casteltroy Golf Club, Limerick, was the venue for several junior competitions last Tuesday and Wednesday and the five young men also played in the Fred Daly quarter-finals on Tuesday morning.

This Junior Foursome win is made all the more spectacular as this 300-member Garden County club overcame clubs of much larger size, with competitors playing off significantly lower handicaps and with several reserve members, Baltinglass having only this team of five.

Wednesday was the culmination of a summer of golf competitions for Stephen, Neil, Connor, Luke and Eoghan. A magical July saw them win the Leinster Central titles in the Boys’ Junior Foursomes on July 18 in Edenderry and the Fred Daly on July 27 in Enniscorthy leading to this qualification for the Boys and Girls All-Ireland series in Castletroy Golf Club on August 29 and 30.

With tight scheduling four golf matches were played back-to-back and some highlights from the two days are:

Fred Daly quarter-final

Tuesday, August 29 v. Lahinch Golf Club.

18 holes singles match play off scratch.

Match 1: Neil Patterson (2) v. Gabriel Considine (1)

Match 2: Eoghan Cooney (6) v. Danny Lyne (1)

Match 3: Connor Gethings (7) v. Bob Casey (2)

Match 4: Stephen Patterson (7) v. Michael McMahon (3)

Match 5: Luke Doogue (10) v. Jack Clarke (3)

Up against it from the tee off and ultimately beaten by Lahinch, the five Balto boys put up a great fight.

Neil Patterson put on a superb exhibition of golf only to be beaten on the 18th to a birdie.

Eoghan Cooney played some lovely golf but just came up short on 17th.

In the third match Connor Gethings lasted until 16th.

Stephen Patterson was 3up with 3 to play. Luke Doogue was 2 down with 3 to play.

Boys Junior Foursomes quarter-final

Tuesday, August 29 v. Limerick Golf Club

Match 1: Neil Patterson (2) and Luke Doogue (10) v. Lucas Lyons (+2) and James Crowe (9)

Match 2: Connor Gethings (7) and Stephen Patterson (7) v. Jack Whelan (1) and Luke Carey (2)

Both matches got off to a slow but steady start.

Match one was a dog fight, while Connor and Stephen took control of their match winning holes 7 through to 11 to go 5up. Match one were all flat after 17, Connor and Stephen held on to be 5up after 15.

Baltinglass Golf Club were through to the semi-finals on the 16th.

Boys Junior Foursomes semi-final

Wednesday, August 30 v. Belvoir Park

Match 1: Neil Patterson (2) and Luke Doogue (10) v. Thomas Keown (6) and Oliver Murtagh (7)

Match 2: Connor Gethings (7) and Stephen Patterson (7) v. Eoin Burrows (0) and Jack Conroy (6)

The quality of golf played in the semi-final was excellent. Neil and Luke were 5up on the 16th tee while their teammates were 2up after the 15th.

Baltinglass were through to the final yet again.

Junior Foursomes final

Wednesday, August 30 v. Monkstown

Match 1: Neil Patterson (2) and Luke Doogue (10) v. Cian McDonald (2) and James Morrison (5)

Match 2: Connor Gethings (7) and Stephen Patterson (7) v. Ronan O’Keeffe (1) and Callum O’Farrell (12)

On the 14th tee box, a spectacular par 3 overlooking Keeper Hill, momentum was slipping for the Balto boys.

Match one were two down with five to play. Luke Doogue plays a fantastic chip to six inches. One down on 15.

Neil Patterson plays a 52-degree wedge from a fairway bunker 105 yards from the flag to 20 feet. Two putts, match is all flat.

Meanwhile, in the match behind, the lads are two down on the 15th tee box. Both pairings halve the next few holes.

On the 18th tee box, Baltinglass are still two down. Neil Patterson hits a great drive down the middle Luke Doogue hits an 8 iron to pin high, Neil putts it to six inches. Monkstown don’t get up and down. Neil and Luke win the match 1up.

Meanwhile, match two is still two down. One down overall. Stephen Patterson drives down the right, Monkstown play a monster drive down the middle.

Connor Gethings punches a 6 iron under a branch to 40 yards from the middle of the green. Monkstown end up in the front bunker.

Stephen, 14 years of age, assesses what’s in front of him. He plays a magnificent wedge shot to three feet above the hole. Monkstown don’t reach the green from the bunker, they then leave it 15 feet across the hill in four, they miss the putt, concede the hole, we now have sudden death.

The 19th is halved in 5s. On the 20th, Stephen Patterson drives his 5 wood straight up the middle. Monkstown were 20 yards ahead in the semi rough.

Connor Gethings hits a wedge to the front of the green. Monkstown play it to the back of the green. Monkstown putt first and leave it eight feet from the pin.

Stephen Patterson addresses the putt, looks at the line, everyone takes a deep breath as young man winds up for the shot. He coolly rolls the 15-footer into the hole.

Baltinglass Golf Club are All-Ireland champions.

The scenes of joy and emotion on the 20th green will be remembered by all the Baltinglass supporters for many years to come.

In a heartfelt speech as Team Manager, Niall Doogue thanked Castletroy Golf Club for their fabulous facility, Golf Ireland for facilitating the event, noted the contribution of the boys’ parents, Tom O’Neill PGA Professional and dedicated this win to the members of Baltinglass Golf Club and Tom O’Neill.

Joint managers Niall Doogue and Peter Byrne would like to extend their thanks to all the supporters who travelled down for the four matches and all the members who sent messages of encouragement and congratulations, parents Diane, Barbara and Olivia in organizing the food and accommodation as well as all their support throughout the year, Tom O’Neill PGA Professional, the guiding light for these young men in the development of their golfing skillset and mindset.

“His commitment to these young men has been amazing,” said Niall.

“To the management committee of the golf club, Paul Moynihan and the other member who sponsored the meals on Tuesday and Wednesday, thank you.

“To the five boys, Neil, Luke, Connor, Stephen and Eoghan, be proud of what you have achieved, hold your head high, you are an All-Ireland champion,” he added.

(Reality hit the next day when the lads had to go back to school, Connor, Stephen, Neil and Eoghan to Scoil Chonglais and Luke to Knockbeg)

“Thank you, lads, for all the wonderful memories,” said Niall.