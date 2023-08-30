Awesome Arklow rowers compete well in Irish Junior Coastal Rowing Championships!

Local rowers represent club and county with pride

Arklow Rowing Club members competed at the inaugural Irish Junior Coastal Rowing Championships and Bantry Regatta in early August with some very respectable finishes recorded.

The Co. Wicklow club had nine crews make the trip to Bantry to compete across nine categories, many of whom were racing for the very first time.

Saturday morning saw three Arklow crews compete in the Irish Junior Championships.

Arklow Rowing Club's Senior women’s doubles pair, Lucy Bracken and Rosie Doyle.

The Junior 16 women’s quad team of Poppy Tyner, Kate O’Sullivan, Aoife Casey, Gracie Bailey and cox Debbie Reid, the J18 women’s quad of Dedunu Peiris, Aoife Casey, Anna O’Leary, Rosie Doyle and cox Síonna Healy and the J18 women’s double pairing of Anna O’Leary and Rosie Doyle finishing 10th, 12th and 7th respectively.

In the afternoon, the masters mixed quad of Garrett McCabe, Lorcan Shelton, Thérèse Shelton, Debbie Reid and cox Katie Shelton competed in day one of the Bantry Regatta, placing a fine third.

Sunday acted as day two for the Bantry Regatta where four Arklow crews raced in the Senior categories.

Cormac Kelly was first up in the men’s singles.

After a good start and first leg of the race, an equipment failure caused him to capsize at the first turn. After getting back underway some minutes later, he managed to catch two boats to finish in 13th place.

The Arklow Rowing Club’s Junior 18 doubles pair of Rosie Doyle and Anna O’Leary.

Next up were Lucy Bracken and Rosie Doyle in the women’s doubles, rowing a great race where they battled hard against some very experienced crews to take a very respectable second place finish.

The men’s quad of Garrett McCabe, David Ryan, Pierce Daly, Conn O’Boyle and cox Katie Shelton made their debut at the Senior grade and finished in sixth place.

Síonna Healy was in action in the women’s solo next, also finishing second after a very competitive and exciting race.

The last race of the day for Arklow was the mixed double, which is always one of the most fiercely contested categories.

The Arklow crew of Adam Shanley and Mary Ann Kent rowed a closely contested race against some good local crews and were unlucky to just finish outside the podium places in fourth position.

“Arklow Rowing Club would like to congratulate our athletes who performed so well and thank all those who travelled to support our crews,” they said.

“For anyone interested in trying out for the 2024 season, please contact us through our social media channels,” they added.