Arklow’s Josh O’Reilly is changing lives through fitness

Fitness coach started O’Reilly Coaching to help men find their way

Having suffered with his own fitness and lifestyle choices for a while, Arklow’s Josh O’Reilly managed to get himself back on track and is now helping men around the county and beyond do likewise through his company O’Reilly Coaching.

At the moment, the former Arklow CBS student is providing one-to-one coaching for 30 men around the Arklow and Avoca areas and hopes to grow this number to 70 or more and build what he calls a “community” of people who can improve their fitness and mood and mental health by changing their lifestyle.

“I want to start changing people’s lifestyles,” said Josh. “I want to make them understand that you can still go out and enjoy those few drinks at the weekend, or your pizza or your meal out with your wife or girlfriend, but you can still get in shape at the same time,” he added.

It’s not that long ago that a move to Dublin coincided with Josh’s worrying drop in fitness and subsequent low mood. Having endured that unpleasant period, he is now in a much better place and eager to help as many as he can to improve their lives through exercise and friendship.

“After school I was still playing for Arklow United, and I had played at a reasonable level in Dublin. Then that kind of ended and it took me a while to get over it.

“When I went to do a course in Dublin, it was too easy to get takeaways, too easy to go to the pub, and it led to me being down the whole time, not having a good lifestyle, getting severely out of shape when I would have been in shape my whole life.

“And then when Covid hit and I moved home and there was nothing else to do, I started to do 5km runs out around Glenart because that’s all I kind of knew, and I had no access to a gym. And after about five or six weeks I took on a coach, and that’s when the real progress started,” he said.

Having qualified as a fitness instructor after school, Josh found it hard to find a career that suited him. He spent an enjoyable spell in the Amber Springs before returning to education in a PE teaching course in Portabello.

With his fitness levels and health taking a downward turn, it was lockdown that helped him find his way again. With his own fitness improving, he decided to start selling fitness programmes to people looking to find their own solutions.

“I started off selling one-off programmes, and then I felt there was a gap in the market for Arklow and around the county for online coaching where you have me one-to-one.

“First off, I hired my own coach to learn the basics off him, he’d be one of the best in England. Learned all the basics off him and started implementing what he had been doing, but putting my own twist on it, getting what I wanted to do across to people, and help people who have went through the same thing as me, or are going through the same thing as me, and let them know that you can still get in shape while enjoying your social life at the weekend, without neglecting that kind of thing.

“So, I started during lockdown, with one-off plans and I wasn’t really following up with people on them. I built on that then. We called it JOR Fitness. Then last year, I rebranded the whole thing, called it O’Reilly Coaching.

“I opted towards helping men because I understood them more. My whole business is based around male lifestyle and physique development.

“I have 30 lads at the moment. My goal is to get to 50 or 60 or 70 people at the one go, and build a community.

I’ve just launched a new 12-week transformation challenge for the summer for lads who even want to get a kickstart into their fitness journey.

“I would rather a more long-term approach,” but that’s a good start,” he added.

Josh is obviously keen for his business to thrive but as long as people can break out of bad habits or unhealthy routines, whether that be with him or someone else or on their own, then that’s the main thing for him.

“It’s not easy in your own head to make those changes. You have to start off small. It’s not a case of cutting out eating ‘bad food’. It’s not a case of having to eat salads. Get moving more. Set yourself a target for a certain number of steps to make every day. Join a gym but take on someone if you’re not familiar with it. Think of fitness as an investment. It’s all about taking that first step. The first two weeks are about finding your routine, finding your feet and then after that, once you do get the right help and guidance – it might not be me, it needs to be the person that suits you to work with – then you drive on.

“For someone that’s brand new, we’ll start them off with a ‘priming phase’ for two weeks. I’d start implementing foods that you may not be used to.

“For example, one lad might not eat breakfast in the morning, some lads don’t eat until 5pm in the evening. I would say, ‘right, we’re going to put in two to three meals during the day, get them used to eating food again. They could not eat anything all day and then come home and eat the press. We try to get them to get used to eating properly, get their movement up. We ease them into the gym during those first two weeks, the programme is there for them, and then as we go along, three, four or five weeks down the line we’ll update the intensity, move them on as we go,” he added.

Most people who approach Josh are seeking something different. Some want a beach body, some want a better state of mind, some want more energy. Josh says that his job is to manipulate a fitness programme to suit each person best.

“It’s dependent on the person. Some lads come to me and say I want to be ripped within the next 16 weeks. I’ll say, ‘right, let’s go then’. That’s hard work. Well, not hard work necessarily, but I will be there to manipulate the plan each week. So, you will have to check in with me weekly. You fill in a form. We’ll track your appetite, your digestion, how many hours of sleep you’re getting, how you’re feeling when you wake up in the morning, how well you’re recovering. You only train as good as you’re recovering.

“There’s a mental health section which I’m very big on at the moment. Men’s mental health is not talked about enough these days. I give the lads a place at the bottom of the check-in sheet for whatever they need to get off their chests, and I’ll try relate to it as much as possible or try give them help or direct them in the right direction. I’m not going to show them how to deal with it, I’m not a counsellor but I draw on my own experience or from people I have helped before.

“Mentally, exercise is a wonderful thing. Get out for a walk in the morning, Find a routine. That’s one of the big problems, people don’t have good routines. They’re up one day at 8am, the next day at 10am, they’re all over the place, they feel bad, they’re eating bad food five or six days a week.

“We have an education system (with O’Reilly Coaching) where we speak about everything nutrition, training, motivation and now we’re building a new community project called the O’Reilly Coaching Academy at the moment which will be coming out soon with free resources even if you aren’t signed up. There’s a second part for those who are signed up with exclusive content,” he said.

Helping people, albeit as part of a business, sounds like a great job, and must be very rewarding to say the least, to be able to have a hugely positive impact on people.

“I’ve never really sat back and thought about it like that. It’s always go, go, go. My phone is on the go from 7am. I tell my group that I’m there whenever they want me. It’s important that they build a relationship with me. If you don’t treat me as a coach and a friend then we’re not really going to get anywhere,” he added.

Josh can be found on Facebook at O’Reilly Coaching, on 083 0611395 or by email at joshoreillycoaching@gmail.com.