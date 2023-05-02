Arklow Under-14s shine in super South East Cup final against Wicklow

Brave effort from Wicklow

Arklow team celebrate after defeating Wicklow in the South East Under 14 Cup Final at Gorey Rugby Club on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Arklow team who defeated Wicklow in the South East Under 14 Cup Final at Gorey Rugby Club on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Wicklow 14

In a repeat of last year’s South East Cup final, Arklow took on Wicklow in Gorey on Saturday morning in this season’s decider.

In near perfect conditions, the substantial crowd was treated to a highly entertaining and committed performance from both sides.

Arklow showed their intent from the start by getting their runners into play around the fringes of the rucks as Ellie McCann and Olivia Burke carried well.

Arklow captains Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll and Sophia White receiving the the South East Girls Under 14 Cup from South East co-ordinator Samantha Wafer after the final at Gorey Rugby Club on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The opening score came from an Arklow scrum outside the Wicklow 22 when Zoe Byrne picked from the base of the scrum and outstripped the Wicklow defence to touch down to the right of the posts.

Four minutes later Wicklow crossed the whitewash after some good forward carries to leave the score at 7-5 in Wicklow’s favour.

On 20 minutes, a scrum inside the Wicklow half allowed Sophia White to make inroads towards the Wicklow 22, where further carries by Emma Gannon, Zara Merrigan and Olivia Burke brought Arklow to five metres from the Wicklow line.

The ball went through the hands to Georgia Horan who was hauled down a yard from the line, and quick thinking saw Pearl Tyner pick and dive over to score. The conversion followed from Sophia White and Arklow led 12-7.

From the following kick off, Wicklow relieved pressure through a clearance kicked up the middle of the pitch, and a wicked bounce of the ball allowed Wicklow to recover procession, and a quick pick and go resulted in a 50-yard sprint and score under the posts. The half-time score saw Wicklow lead 14-12.

The second half saw both teams attack, and the quality of tackling on display was worthy of a final. Arklow were chasing the game, and Wicklow had a lead to defend, and the game settled into a pattern of Arklow attacking a resolute defence.

The Arklow bench celebrate after defeating Wicklow in the South East Under 14 Cup Final at Gorey Rugby Club on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The pressure slowly built and Arklow pinned Wicklow back repeatedly with powerful runs from Laragh O Callaghan Royo, Emma Gannon and Lucy Doyle Farrinton, as well as some great kick returns from Saoirse Healy, but handling errors and some excellent turnovers forced by Wicklow kept Arklow at bay.

Arklow wingers Sarah Cullen and Ruby Tracey both had opportunities to run at the Wicklow defence, but still the Wicklow defensive effort stood strong.

Arklow perhaps thought this would not be their day as they crossed the tryline on three separate occasions and did not come away with the points.

The turning point came in the 25th minute as a goal line dropout from Wicklow was returned by Pearl Tyner, and a big collision with a Wicklow defender resulted in a stop in play for injury to the tackler.

The game resumed with a scrum to Arklow and Sophia White darted down the side of the scrum before the supporting Olivia Burke picked from the subsequent ruck and powered over the tryline to score and send the Arklow support into raptures.

The game resumed with four minutes of injury time to play, as Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll gathered the kick-off and ran back at Wicklow.

Arklow kept their heads by keeping the ball tight and using their forwards to pick and drive, forcing Wicklow backwards, and were rewarded with a penalty just outside the Wicklow 22.

Sophia White stepped up, took her time, and slotted the penalty between the posts. The final score saw Arklow victorious 20 points to 14.

Arklow: Saoirse Healy, Ruby Tracey, Georgia Horan, Lucy Doyle Farrington, Sarah Cullen, Pearl Tyner, Sophia White, Zara Merrigan, Ellie McCann, Emma Gannon, Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll, Olivia Burke, Zoe Byrne, Laragh O’Callaghan Royo, Ali Gunning, Nikita Doyle, Laura Mates, Kiera Doyle, Aoife Doyle, Hannah Cawley, Caragh O’Toole, Abbie Byrne, Alexis Rooney, Eden Doyle, Siofra Burke, Shyne Leonard, Kaitlin Laurie.

Wicklow: Dunne Flo, Roisin Leonard, Aoife Forsey, Katie Farrar, Aoife Jo McCormack, Anya McKenna, Lucy Kilcoyne, Emma Rose Butler, Eva Fitzpatrick, Alex McGauley, Lauren Beacom, Maria Luiza (Malu), Pereira de Araujo, Lauren Noble, Alannah Delahunt, Maeve Ledesma, Kate O’Rourke, Ally McDermott, Millie Kenny, Teresa Centeleghe, Alanna Skakie, Layla Hamrogue, Saoirse Brennan, Willow MacIntosh.