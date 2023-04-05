Arklow Under-13s march on with good win over Carlow

Arklow U-13 boys are through to the South East Plate semi-final after a superb performance against a strong Carlow side.

After a few results going against the team in the last few weeks, Arklow U-13s had the daunting task of playing Carlow on Sunday afternoon. The team had played them twice already this season and had lost on both occasions.

Preparations were not ideal for the game as the pitches in Arklow were closed the previous week due to the poor weather and in fact the fixture was also rescheduled as a result of the poor weather on Friday.

But the boys did not let this affect them, they took to the pitch with great intent and took the game to Carlow for the full match. Arklow’s line speed in defence proved too much for Carlow and the ball carrying of the Arklow forwards gave Arklow the go forward ball to score seven tries to Carlow’s two.

With captain and birthday boy Cead Hendley bagging three for the Arklow team, tries were also scored by Stephen Quinn (2), Eric Young (1) and Sebastian Flynn (1). Sean O’Neill also converted two of the tries, leaving the final score 39-10 to Arklow.

Arklow started the game the strongest scoring two tries to bring the score to 10-0, before Carlow hit back with a score of their own. Undeterred Arklow scored next through strong running. Carlow were determined to get back into the game and managed to pull another try back against the run of play to make it 15-10 at half-time.

At half-time Arklow knew this game was not over and shifted it up another gear, not allowing Carlow time on the ball they rushed the Carlow line whenever they had the ball, putting in some great first up tackles and causing Carlow to make mistakes.

Arklow scored four unanswered tries in the second half and played most of the game in the Carlow half. The boys were determined to finish the game out strong. And the elation could be seen on all their faces as the final whistle went.

Thanks to Carlow for travelling to Arklow for the match. It was a much closer game than the scoreline showed.

Arklow are now through to the South East Shield semi-final against Kilkenny on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. in Wicklow RFC.

All support would be greatly appreciated by the team. This is a massive achievement for a team whose future was uncertain at the start of the season as they only had ten players.

The team has built player numbers over the season, and players that have not played rugby have slotted in seamlessly beside the more experienced members of the squad.

The team is always looking for new members to strengthen the squad.