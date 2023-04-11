Arklow RFC deliver in style in South East Plate final

U-13 side defeated Kilkenny in decider

Kilkenny 12

Arklow RFC’s Under-13 boys delivered another great performance to win the South East plate final in a tough encounter against a strong Kilkenny side on Saturday morning in Wicklow. Arklow showed the same power and passion as they delivered in the semi-final against Carlow, and needed to dig deep and defend resolutely through long periods of the evenly matched contest. Naoise Pollard, Stephen Quinn and Sebastian Flynn were the try scorers and Sean O’Neill also converted one of the tries, leaving the final score 17-12 to Arklow. The boys took to the pitch playing with a strong wind knowing only their best would be good enough, but despite some spirited defence in the opening stage, it was Kilkenny who made the stronger start, retaining the ball through multiple phases and coming away with a well-deserved seven pointer. Arklow dusted themselves down and pressed Kilkenny immediately after the restart, taking possession of the ball and putting in some trademark power carries up to the five-meter line, which culminated with a quick pass from the alert Joshua Pollard to his twin brother Naoise who ran a wide line to score and make it 5-7 after 12 minutes. The next 10 minutes were tight exchanges with Arklow powering their way up field; Cead Hendley and Stephen Quinn were a handful all match and Stephen deservedly scored a try under the posts with one of his many strong carries. Sean O’Neill converted to leave it 12-7 to Arklow up to the break, though Arklow were unlucky not to have another as Stephen was held up by millimeters just before halftime. After the turnaround Arklow faced a reinvigorated Kilkenny side who knew five points was a tenuous lead when they had the strong breeze at their backs. They kicked for territory, but a lose kick to Sebastian Flynn, whose pace and strength has been a potent attacking weapon all season, burst through several tackles and ran in for a great individual effort, putting some much-needed daylight between the two teams. Kilkenny weren’t ready to give up, pressed hard and played territory, getting their second try to bring it back to 17-12 with 20 minutes to go. The last 20 were nervy with both sides contesting every blade of grass fiercely, Kilkenny inched forward on many occasions only to be turned over each time by a resolute Arklow defence; it bent and strained on occasions but didn’t break and saw them through to the final whistle. “Thanks to Kilkenny for a great final, they’ll be thereabouts again next year and our thanks to all 18 Arklow boys who took the field, every single one of the lads gave it their all and are thoroughly deserving winners,” said a member of the Arklow management team. “This South East Plate win is a massive achievement for a team whose goal at the start of the season was to develop skills and increase numbers, as we started with only ten players. This Under-13s team continues to look for new members to strengthen the squad as they look forward to our end of season tour and further improvement next season,” they added.