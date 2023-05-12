Arklow boxers shine on visit to Dealgan Boxing Club in Louth

Deadly dozen turn on the style

A team of 12 Arklow boxers travelled to Dealgan Boxing Club in Dundalk last Saturday to do battle with a team from Co. Louth.

First up was Oscar Reid who climbed in against Jimmy McDonagh from the home club. Oscar went straight in on the attack with solid left and rights punches to force the Louth boxer on the retreat and the Arklow boxer controlled the bout to the final bell.

The youngest member of the team, Ryan Walker, was next in action against Mikey and using two-handed attacks to the head and body was in well in control and looks a great prospect for the future.

Next up was Callum Walker against Lorchan McGuiness from Dealgan. Callum forced the pace with solid jabs and occasional combinations to dominate the contest.

Evan Fox was in against D. Cunningham, showing excellent footwork and great counter punching was well on top throughout the contest.

John Allen was in against Jason Nwambe of Drogheda Boxing Club and this was a cracking contest with Sean scoring well with solid right hands and both boys scoring with good jabs. John’s right hands made the difference.

Arklow Boxing Club’s Irish champion Noah Strahan was next up against Jamie Lennon. Noah was in control throughout the bout with solid left/right combinations.

Reece Lawlor was up against Jamie Gillen from Dealgan Boxing Club, and, again, the Arklow boxer was in control and shook his opponent with a solid left cross and had to hold back to finish the bout.

Philip Feokrytov was next against Eugene White and what a battle this was. The Dealgan boxer scoring well at long range and Philip scoring with solid right hooks and uppercuts keeping the local boxer under pressure in a fantastic contest.

Next up was Ryan Lee against Glen Rooney of Drogheda. Ryan was in control and shook his opponent in the first round with a solid right cross. Ryan managed to hold back to finish the bout on top.

Mohamed Alseer was in next against James Loughran from Dealgan. A close encounter with the Louth boxer starting well in each round but Mohamed finishing the rounds on top.

Leo McCallion was in next against Bernie Corcoran Dukes, and this was another close contest with both boys scoring well with long-range punches.

The final bout of the day was Odhran Fox against Rua Clinton from Tredagh Boxing Club. And what a bout to finish the day!

The louth boxer was aggressive in his attacks but was caught by Foxe’s great footwork and counter punches who showed himself to be another great prospect.