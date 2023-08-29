Another top ride for Archie Ryan

Wicklow rider followed Saturday’s win in the Tour de l’Avenir road race stage with another impressive ride in Sunday’s final stage to finish 16th overall

The 21-year-old managed four top-ten finishes in the race, which is dubbed as the U23 Tour de France, the 2022 version of which saw Ryan establish himself as one of the best young riders Ireland has to offer.

The Wicklow cyclist followed up finishing 46th, 89th, and 24th in the opening three stages of the race with his first top-ten finish of 7th in stage four. He placed eighth in stage four on August 24, but the best was to come two days later.

In stage 7b to Valcenis Col du Mont, he put in a ride of aggression and poise to finish first with a time of two hours, five minutes, and 21 seconds, beating second-placed Isaac Del Toro Romero and Giulio Pellizzari by seven seconds.

The final stage took place on August 27 across 99.6km from Val-Cenis to Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise and saw Ryan finish fifth to secure a 16th place in the race overall. He registered a time of two hours, 51 minutes, and 50 seconds in the stage that was won by Pellizzari.