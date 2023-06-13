Aislinn Edwards to compete in World Archery Youth Championships

Wicklow archer joins Irish team for event in Limerick

Wicklow’s Aislinn Edwards is among a group of 13 talented junior archers who have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming World Archery Youth Championships (WAYC) to be held in Limerick.

This prestigious event will take place from July 1 to July 9 and promises to showcase the skills and dedication of young archers from across the globe.

“I embarked on my archery journey after participating in a beginner course at Wicklow Archers,” said Aislinn.

“Since then, I’ve been shooting for them and have loved every moment. In 2022, I became the Indoor National Champion.

“Currently, I’m preparing for the Youth World Archery Championships, eager to meet new and interesting people while enjoying the experience to the fullest,” she added.

The World Archery Youth Championships are the pinnacle of achievement in the world of junior archery, attracting participants from across the globe who have demonstrated exceptional talent and commitment to the sport.

“Archery Ireland is delighted to host this year’s championships in Limerick, providing a fantastic opportunity to promote Ireland and encourage aspiring archers to reach for their dreams,” they said.

“It is with great pride that I see Archery Ireland announcing these selected athletes and the officials attending the WAYC23,” said Archery Ireland President Philip Early. The athletes have undergone rigorous training to prepare themselves for the challenges of the World Archery Youth Championships. This is one of the biggest (junior) teams we have sent to a world ranking event such as this competition and will be a great start to their future international archery careers. I wish them all the best of luck and that they have an enjoyable experience,” he added.

The full list of archers are: Recurve: Jervis Chen (RU21M), Melina Collins (RU21F), Akos Vadkerti (RU18M), Olivia Singh (RU18F), Aislinn Edwards (RU18F), Amanda Kubiak (RU18F).

Compound: Rogan Cunningham (CU21M), Sam Delaney (CU21M), Corey Eady (CU21M), Olivia Eady (CU21F), Erwan Louis (CU18M), Cian Clarke (CU18M), Jess Murray (CU18F).