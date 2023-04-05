Agonising loss for Wicklow RFC seconds in real cup classic

The Wicklow 2nds came agonisingly close to victory, losing 27-29 in what can only be described as a cup classic against Kilkenny on Sunday.

A try from Mikey Traynor late on made for an exciting last couple of minutes in Ashtown Lane. Zach Callery, Kieran Fitzpatrick, and Frankie Reynolds crossed the whitewash for their other three tries.

The visitors brought with them a lot of physicality, leading for most of the contest. They scored five tries of their own on the way to victory.

Wicklow had one final opportunity, from a scrum inside the opposition half. But a strong defensive effort forced them into touch, followed by the final whistle, ending their cup hopes.

The hosts were hopeful of a big performance, despite missing some key players due to the firsts playing their promotion play-off on the same day.

It was the visitors who mounted the early pressure. A poor clearance was punished when full-back Ned Devlin spotted there was nobody home, kicking the ball through, he collected his own grubber kick, scoring the opening try.

One thing that was evident from early on was the attacking ability of the home backline. When the ball was spread wide, they got good purchase from it, making considerable metres each time.

Enterprising rugby was the catalyst for their first try. Some slick build-up play got them in the right area of the pitch. Centres Dean Leonard and Fitzpatrick providing a good shape to the attack.

They earned a penalty, a couple of metres short of the scoring zone. Like a bulldozer Callery took it up, crashing over the line for the score.

Now with their tails up, the home side injected more pace into their game. They were given a penalty, which was turned into points through the boot of Fionn Luddy. They led 8-5 after the opening quarter.

Kilkenny responded in the best way possible, asserting their dominance in possession and in the collisions. They scored back-to-back converted tries to lead 8-19 at the break.

After a strong team talk at halftime, Andrew Flood’s army came out fully loaded for the second half.

Substitute Mark O’Reilly made an immediate impact off the bench, playing on the wing, he brought a fresh energy to the contest. Kilkenny also lost a man to the sin-bin, giving Wicklow numerical leverage.

They put the ball through the hands for their second try. A well worked right to left move, opened the space for Fitzpatrick to run in and touch the ball down and reduce the deficit.

It wasn’t long until they were in again. On this occasion, the scrum provided the perfect platform to attack deep inside the red zone.

Reynolds was at the end of a well-executed move to beat the defender and make it a one-point game, with a routine conversion coming up for Luddy, which he slotted with ease. They regained their advantage, 20-19 was the score. However, their lead didn’t last, two quick fire tries put the travelling side back in the driving seat.

Scrum half Aaron Askins dotted the ball down for the pick of the scores, when he chased a kick that caused all sorts of issues for the Wicklow defence. The ball bounced into the path of the Kilkenny man, who grabbed the try.

The scoreline was now 29-20, with not long left to play, but there were more twists in the tale to come. O’Reilly, now switched to scrum half, used the blindside to set flanker Tom Flood on a powerful run down the left touchline. He linked up with his inside runner Traynor, who cruised in for their fourth try of the afternoon. Luddy made sure of the conversion. It was 27-29.

There was nearly late heroics when Reynolds went steamrolling towards the opposition half, but his pass to Traynor didn’t go to hand, stopping that threat.

The following line-out wasn’t thrown straight, giving Wicklow one last opportunity at the scrum. Captain Tom McGuire took it from the back, eager to make a powerful carry, running towards the line, he was forced into touch, bringing with it the final whistle. It finished 27-29 in Ashtown Lane after a cracking cup tie.

Wicklow RFC: Frankie Reynolds, Charlie Clarke, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Dean Leonard, Caolan Mooney, Fionn Luddy, Scott Burleigh; Zach Callery, Oisin Timmins, Luke Fox, Neil Kearney, Seamus O’Brien, Chris Fitzpatrick, Tom Flood, Tom McGuire. Subs; Mark O’Reilly, Mikey Traynor, Cormac Mitchell, Eanna Killeen.