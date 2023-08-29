A super day for Wicklow athletes at national Community Games finals

Double gold for deadly Dylan Burke

Wicklow's Colin Lawrence who won silver in the boys under-14 80m hurdles during the Community Games National Track and Field finals at Carlow SETU in Carlow.

Doble delight! Dylan Burke with his two gold medals and his proud family.

Athletes from Co. Wicklow did themselves, their clubs and county proud at the Community Games National Track and Field finals at Carlow SETU in Carlow last Saturday.

With over 80 competitors taking part the prior weekend at the regional track finals in Tullamore, Wicklow had 13 track competitors through to the national deciders last weekend to join the 21 competitors already through taking part in field events and eight relay teams on the day adding in another 41 different competitors, making it 65 competitors on the day from the Garden County.

And what a day they had!

Saoirse Farrell from Enniskerry competes in the girls under-10 60m hurdles during the Community Games National Track and Field finals at Carlow SETU in Carlow.

The biggest headline of the day from a Wicklow point of view was the outstanding performances of Lakeside’s Dylan Burke who departed SETU in Carlow on Saturday evening along with his very proud family and friends with two gold medals in his pocket following stunning runs in the boys under-10 100m final and the mixed under-10 relay with Lakeside.

This time last year, talented Dylan had to watch his two brothers win medals as he was injured which meant that the determined Hollywood athlete was out for some of the bragging rights this year.

Along with his colleagues Aoife Kelly, Bronagh McKeon and Tomas Wright, Dylan secured the gold for Wicklow in the mixed relay, with Dylan anchoring the run and delivering in spades down the back straight, pipping Kerry and Clare to claim the gold.

In his individual 100m he produced his by now trademark kick halfway up the track to get the better of a lethally fast field of runners from all over the country.

Amazingly, Dylan ran in five races on the day in Carlow and certainly deserves to have his name up in lights after his unforgettable displays.

There were also two sets of siblings in the medals on the day. Westside’s Lucy Keely and Michael Keely both went home with bronze medals, Lucy in the girls under-12 100m and Michael alongside Niall Dowling, Eoin Miley, Faye Miley, Seren Waters and Eve Wright in the mixed under-15 relay, with Michael’s final leg an absolute joy to watch as he gobbled up the ground on the leaders.

Holly Johnson on her way to helping her under-12 relay team to a silver medal.

Lakeside pair Ian Johnson and Holly Johnson are also siblings, and both went home with medals, this year Ian got gold and Holly silver while last year it was Holly with the gold and Ian with the silver.

Shillelagh enjoyed success as well. Colin Lawrence turned the form book on its head when he produced a thundering run in the final of the boys under-14 80m hurdles to claim silver, defeating the Carlow runner who had pipped the Shillelagh sprinter in the heats in Carlow and in the regional final in Tullamore the previous week.

Lawrence also enjoyed success with the Shillelagh 4x100m relay team alongside Luke Hilliard, Evan Gregan and Alex Mulhall with Hilliard delivering a spellbindingly fast run to secure the bronze.

Luke also ran heroically in the boys under-14 100m final late in the day while suffering from a thigh injury, finishing an incredible fifth out of a quality field of sprinters.

There was also a fantastic run by the Lakeside team of Emily Behan, Grace Behan, Sophia Behan, Caitlin Reddy, Thea Smith and Isabelle Warren in the girls under-12 relay that secured a wonderful silver medal for the Garden County.

A special mention also for Roundwood’s Jessica O’Connor who competed in the under-14 800m.

Jessica was fourth last week in the regional finals and put in an excellent performance but still has another year in this event so no doubt will be back next year to take home a medal.

Arklow’s Owen Gibbons was second last week in the regionals but a stronger field this week in the boys under-16 1500m lead to him finishing outside the top places despite a gallant effort.

Winners

GOLD 1st

Boys U10 100m: Dylan Burke (Lakeside).

Mixed U10 Relay: Lakeside (Dylan Burke, Aoife Kelly, Bronagh McKeon, Tomas Wright).

Silver 2nd

Boys U14 80m Hurdles: Colin Lawrence (Shillelagh).

Girls U12 Relay: Lakeside (Emily Behan, Grace Behan, Sophia Behan, Caitlin Reddy, Thea Smith, Isabelle Warren).

Bronze 3rd

Girls U12 100m: Lucy Keely (Westside).

Mixed U15 Relay: Westside (Niall Dowling, Michael Keely, Eoin Miley, Faye Miley, Seren Waters, Eve Wright).

Boys U14 4x100m Relay: Shillelagh (Luke Hilliard, Colin Lawrence, Evan Gregan and Alex Mulhall).

Bronze 4th

Mixed U16 Relay: Lakeside (Mia Allen, Katie Behan, Ian Johnston, Daniel Smith).

Made their respective finals and just out of luck on the day

Girls U14 Relay: Lakeside (Jennifer Claffey, Georgia Coughlan, Niamh Fitzpatrick, Lucia Garcia Puyo, Sophie Horan, Holly Johnston).

Boys U14 Relay: Shillelagh (Cameron Dagge, Robin Fahy-Nolan, Harry Kavanagh, Aaron Mulhall, Kelvin Myers).

Girls U14 800m: Jessica O’Connor (Roundwood).

Boys U16 1500m: Owen Gibbons (Arklow).

Girls U16 200m: Cassie O’Byrne (Aughrim-Annacurra)

Competitors on the Day

Boys U16 200m: Daniel Smith (Lakeside).

Boys U10 200m: Casey Gordon (Shillelagh).

Boys U16 1500m: Owen Gibbons (Arklow)

Girls U14 800m: Jessica O’Connor (Roundwood).

Girls U8 60m: Eabha Rossiter (Westside).

Boys U14 80m Hurdles: Colin Lawrence (Shillelagh).

Girls U10 60m Hurdles: Saoirse Farrell (Enniskerry).

Boys U16 100m: Ian Johnston (Lakeside).

Boys U14 100m: Luke Hilliard (Shillelagh).

Girls U12 100m: Lucy Keely (Westside).

Girls U12 100m: Holly Johnston (Lakeside).

Boys U10 100m: Dylan Burke (Lakeside).

Girls U12 Ball Throw: Clara Byrne (Roundwood,).

Girls U12 Ball Throw: Julianna Lorinczi (Rathdrum).

Boys U12 Ball Throw: Michael Fanning (Roundwood).

Boys U12 Ball Throw: Lucas Nicholson (Westside).

Girls U16 Discus: Kerri-Ann Sinclair Murphy (Shillelagh).

Girls U16 High Jump: Enda Leacy (Roundwood).

Girls U14 Javelin: Hayley Byrne (Shillelagh).

Girls U14 Javelin: Zane Van Zyl (Lakeside).

Boys U14 Javelin: Jake McKenna (Roundwood).

Boys U14 Javelin: Matthew Mulhall Kinnear (Shillelagh).

Girls U12 Long Jump: Georgia Coughlan (Lakeside).

Girls U12 Long Jump: Niamh Fitzpatrick (Lakeside).

Boys U12 Long Jump: Aaron Mulhall (Shillelagh).

Girls U14 Long Jump: Clodagh McKeon (Lakeside).

Girls U14 Long Jump: Cebhfionn O’Lynn (Rathdrum).

Boys U14 Long Jump: Jack Higgins (Roundwood).

Girls U14 Long Puck: Seren Waters (Westside).

Boys U12 Long Puck: Will Phelan (Rathdrum).

Boys U12 Long Puck: Eoin Wafer (Shillelagh).

Girls U14 Shot Putt: Maya Dowling (Rathdrum).

Boys U14 Shot Putt: Isaac Geoghegan (Lakeside).

Girls U12 Relay: Lakeside (Emily Behan, Grace Behan, Sophia Behan, Caitlin Reddy, Thea Smith, Isabelle Warren).

Boys U12 Relay: Shillelagh (Evan Gregan, Luke Hilliard, Colin Lawrence, Alex Mulhall).

Mixed U13 Relay: Shillelagh (Abigail Driver, Charlotte Kenny, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Mulhall Kinnear, Charley Murphy, Ryan Nolan).

Girls U14 Relay: Lakeside (Jennifer Claffey, Georgia Coughlan, Niamh Fitzpatrick, Lucia Garcia Puyo, Sophie Horan, Holly Johnston).

Boys U14 Relay: Shillelagh (Cameron Dagge, Robin Fahy-Nolan, Harry Kavanagh, Aaron Mulhall, Kelvin Myers).

Mixed U10 Relay: Lakeside (Dylan Burke, Aoife Kelly, Bronagh McKeon, Tomas Wright).

Mixed U16 Relay: Lakeside (Mia Allen, Katie Behan, Ian Johnston, Daniel Smith).

Mixed U15 Relay: Westside (Niall Dowling, Michael Keely, Eoin Miley, Faye Miley, Seren Waters, Eve Wright).