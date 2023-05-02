A stunning victory for Wicklow Under-17s against Coolmine

Ashtown Lane side storm home to claim crown

Coolmine 10

Wicklow RFC are Leinster Under-17 Cup champions after a shock 14-10 win over Coolmine in a thrilling encounter. In a game that went right down to the wire, two conversions were all that separated the sides on Sunday afternoon in Donnybrook. After a 41-7 defeat at the hands of Coolmine juist a few weeks ago, Wicklow knew they would be up against it on Sunday. However, the character shown to put in a performance like they did and win against all odds was very impressive and shows how much potential this team has for the future. The Dublin club scored their first try just two minutes into the game. After a lot of phases inside the 22, they worked the ball all the way up to the line, but the Wicklow defence was strong, and Coolmine just could not get themselves over the line. Eventually, Charlie Lyons opted to make a longer pass to his right, where Jack McDonald was waiting. McDonald in turn passed to Scott Fealy on the right flank. There was no stopping the full-back as he went over in the corner to give his team a perfect start to their cup final. Luke McEvitt was left with a difficult conversion, and he was unfortunate to put it just wide of the far post. Ten minutes into the tie, the team from Ashtown Lane scored their first try. Scott Fealy attempted to kick the ball clear from danger for Coolmine, but he was blocked down well by Hugo Kelly. The centre gathered the ball and made his way over to touch down in the corner to level the match. Brian Johnston also had a tough kick for the extras, but he nailed it, putting it straight between the posts to put Wicklow RFC in the driving seat. The Ashbrook side nearly regained their lead soon after, and they would have but for a brilliant piece of defending from Wicklow. Alex Murgatroyd threw in a line-out five metres out. Shoto Tsereteli caught the ball, and his teammates mauled him over the line, but he was held up and his side stayed two points behind. Just under half an hour into the game, Coolmine were denied in similar fashion. Alexander Stapleton picked the ball out of a ruck just short of the line and drove forward, but he too was held up by the almost impenetrable Wicklow defence, and the score remained unchanged until half-time, the side from the Garden County side taking a 7-5 lead into the break after an entertaining first half. The opening 15 minutes of the second half were fairly quiet, neither side able to break through with any clear-cut chances. It was the Ashtown Lane side who came the closest to the first score following the restart. Rhys Davies gave a pass to Eric Peterson, who in turn played it on to William Fitzpatrick. The winger ran out wide and made his way past the last defender, only to be stopped by a heroic tackle from behind by the defender and sent into touch for a line-out. Five minutes later, Wicklow got their crucial second try. Peterson took the ball out of a ruck in an attacking position and gave a long pass out wide to Fitzpatrick, who was not going to be stopped this time as he dived over in the corner, sending the supporters into elation. Johnston once again had a tricky kick, but he could not repeat his first attempt, putting it wide to keep it as a one-score game, Wicklow up by seven. The Dublin team did not give in, still just one converted try behind. With 15 minutes left, Jack Shorten was on his way over the line, but he could not control the ball and dropped it, leading to the referee giving a scrum against him for a knock on. They got their try two minutes later, though. McDonald passed wide to Ben McCarthy. The forward was in the process of diving over the line when he was tackled into touch, but he expertly managed to touch the ball down as he was being brought to ground. The referee and the assistant had a lengthy discussion about whether or not they would award the try, but eventually came to the conclusion that he had got it down before his body went into touch. McEvitt had a chance to level the soring form the tee, and his kick had the accuracy, but lacked the required power as it dropped short from a difficult position. Coolmine then thought that they had taken the lead with just seven minutes left on the clock. McDonald passed wide to Patrick O’Donnell. The winger beat the last defender. He was tackled just short of the line, but managed to touch it down, leading to ecstatic scenes in the stands from his team’s supporters. However, referee John O’Halloran and his assistant, Owen Keane, deemed O’Donnell’s foot to have touched the ground before the ball, meaning the try did not stand. With just seconds left, the Ashtown Lane side had a try disallowed that would have really sealed the win. Fitzpatrick picked up a loose pass just outside his own 22. He ran the full length of the pitch before touching down, but assistant referee Bradley Van Der Merwe was standing all the way back in Wicklow’s half with his flag in the air, deeming FitzPatrick to have stepped on the line on his way up the park. It did not matter too much to Wicklow, though. They won possession back with the clock in the red and kicked it straight out, winning themselves the cup, and the celebrations began. Wicklow RFC: 15. Brendan Stone, 14. William Fitzpatrick, 13. Hugo Kelly, 12. Tom Murray, 11. Ben Harris, 10. Brian Johnston, 9. Eric Peterson, 1. Darragh McCormack, 2. Jack McCall, 3. Cormac Murphy, 4. Samuel Lyons, 5. Rhys Davies, 6. Jack McConnell, 7. Ricardo Whelan, 8. Senan Kelly. Replacements: 16. William Clarke, 17. Logan Ellis, 18. Luke Dunne, 19. Theo Pennell, 20. Cuan Beirne, 21. TJ Kennedy, 22. Niall Connolly, 23. Daragh Casey, 24. Jack Breen, 25. Seán Plunkett, 26. Will Fitzpatrick Coolmine RFC: 15. Scott Fealy, 14. Patrick O’Donnell, 13. Alvero Moreno, 12. Jack McDonald, 11. Aidan McDonnell, 10. Luke McEvitt, 9. Charlie Lyons, 1. Bilal Kanimodo, 2. Alex Murgatroyd, 3. Shoto Tsereteli, 4. Finn MCLoughlin, 5. Alexander Stapleton, 6. Dylan Clarke, 7. Jack Shorten, 8. Alex Rothwell-Mitchell. Replacements: 16. Tom O’Loughlin, 17. Luke Faherty, 18. Manus Doogan, 19. Ben McCarthy, 20. Matthew Garrihy, 21. Matt Porter, 22. Louis Price, 23. Jack Dennehy. Referee: John O’Halloran