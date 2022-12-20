On the Fairways

Tara and Sam Carroll receive their Macreddin Golf Club fourball prize from club captain Martin Gannon.

Bernard Byrne receives golfer of the year from Macreddin Golf Club captain Martin Gannon.

MACREDDIN GOLF CLUB

Macreddin Golf Club held their AGM in early December.

It was a very well attended meeting. The club captain Martin Gannon officiated proceedings.

Detailed reports on the golf course and plans for the coming year were given by Pat O’Byrne and Noel Smith.

Keelan Symes, the club secretary, went through all issues on the night.

Audrey done the treasurer report and the club is in great shape.

Big call out then to Donald and Marian as this is the first year with the juvenile club.

They have done a great job at getting the juveniles going and numbers are growing.

The meeting finished with light refreshments in Acton’s bar.