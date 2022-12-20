Wicklow

On the Fairways

News from the golf clubs 

Colin Byrne receives his prize from Macreddin Golf Club captain Martin Gannon. Expand
Macreddin Golf Club President John O'Byrne presents the Stephen O'Byrne Cup to juvenile captain's prize winner Matthew Theron. Expand
Chris Murphy receives his monthly medal prize from Martin Gannon. Expand
Bernard Byrne receives golfer of the year from Macreddin Golf Club captain Martin Gannon. Expand
Tara and Sam Carroll receive their Macreddin Golf Club fourball prize from club captain Martin Gannon. Expand
Martin Gannon presents John Devitt with his prize. Expand
Martin Gannon presents Michael Murray with his prize. Expand
Noel Smith receives his prize from Macreddin Golf Club captain Martin Gannon. Expand
Monthly medal winner Donald Malcom receives his prize from captain Martin Gannon. Expand

Macreddin Golf Club President John O'Byrne presents the Stephen O'Byrne Cup to juvenile captain's prize winner Matthew Theron.

Chris Murphy receives his monthly medal prize from Martin Gannon.

Bernard Byrne receives golfer of the year from Macreddin Golf Club captain Martin Gannon.

Tara and Sam Carroll receive their Macreddin Golf Club fourball prize from club captain Martin Gannon.

Martin Gannon presents John Devitt with his prize.

Martin Gannon presents Michael Murray with his prize.

Noel Smith receives his prize from Macreddin Golf Club captain Martin Gannon.

Monthly medal winner Donald Malcom receives his prize from captain Martin Gannon.

MACREDDIN GOLF CLUB

Macreddin Golf Club held their AGM in early December.

It was a very well attended meeting. The club captain Martin Gannon officiated proceedings.

Detailed reports on the golf course and plans for the coming year were given by Pat O’Byrne and Noel Smith.

Keelan Symes, the club secretary, went through all issues on the night.

Audrey done the treasurer report and the club is in great shape.

Big call out then to Donald and Marian as this is the first year with the juvenile club.

They have done a great job at getting the juveniles going and numbers are growing.

The meeting finished with light refreshments in Acton’s bar.

