On the Fairways

WICKLOW

Tuesday, August 16 - Open singles stableford (white markers) - Cat 1: Leigh Cleere, 40 points; Cat 2: Alex Silva, 42 points; Cat 3: Ray Ellis, 41 points.

Ladies 18-hole stableford - 1st: Eilish Roche (26) 29 points.

Wednesday, August 17 - 18-hole monthly medal/strokes (sponsored by JJ Jewellers) - 1st: Maureen O Dea (26) 65; 2nd: Mary Stapleton (14) 67; Gross: Rosemary Kavanagh (9 ) 84; 3rd: Teresa Scanlan (18 ) 70.

9-hole stableford - 1st: Patricia Clarkson (26) 20 points; 2nd: Anna Noone (27) 18 points.

Thursday, August 18 - Lady President’s (Doreen McGettigan) Prize to Men, 18-hole stableford (blue markers) - 1st: Ray Wheatley (20) 43 points; 2nd: Paul Garland (13) 43 points c/b; 3rd: Glen Lyons (17) 43 points c/b; 4th: James Doyle (19) 42 points; Gross: Niall Murphy (10) 32 points, Gross; 5th: Jimmy Walsh (18) 41 points.

Saturday, August 10, Lady President Doreen McGettigan’s Prize 2022 - 18-hole stableford - 1st: Lady Captain Ilona Madden (28) 42 points; 2nd: Yvonne Kelly (30) 41 points; Gross: Clair Higgins (8) 25 points; 3rd: Josephine Jameson (33) 38 points; 4th Sinead Hickey (46) 37 points c/b.

Past President: Rose Kelleher Cox (37) 37 points.

Best 36+: Grainne Macklin (38) 37 points.

Weekend Men’s 2 Ball Scramble, Stableford, (blue markers) - Sponsors: J.J Jewellers/Sinnott Roofing - 1st: T Reilly/C Reilly, 49 points; 2nd: A Doyle/J Doyle, 49 points; 3rd: G O’Donoghue/G Garland, 48 points; 4th: R Wheatley/S Wheatley, 48 points.

COOLLATTIN

Sunday, August 14 - Open men’s stableford competition - Cat 1: Tom Memory (7) 38 points; Cat 2: Anthony Wadding (11) 41 points; Cat 3: Glen Lanigan (20) 42 points; Cat 4: Pat Hickey (23) 40 points.

Wednesday, August 17 - Open men’s stableford competition - Cat 1: James Carroll (5) 39 points; Cat 2: Derek Robinson (10) 41 points; Cat 3: John G. Doyle (19) 38 points; Cat 4: Niall McGirr (24) 38 points.

BALTINGLASS

Lady President Linda Kennedy hosted her prize, the second major of the year on Thursday.

Rain threatened to spoil the day but it turned out to be a lovely day. At the presentation President Linda was very complimentary of the course, thanked everyone for playing and wished everyone well for the remainder of the golfing season.

Congratulations to all winners the results are as follows - 1st: Marie Kavanagh; 2nd: Marie Brennan; Gross: Molly Byrne; 3rd: Catherine Lord; Cat 1: Caitriona Kavanagh; Cat 2: Patricia Cowan; Cat 3: Anne Sammon; Nearest the Pin: Molly Byrne; Longest Drive: Laila D’Arcy.

The club hosted the semi-finals of the Cullen Trophy over the weekend. Cahir Park came out on top against Druids Heath on Saturday, with Druids Glen beating Edenderry on Sunday. The final will take place next Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

The men’s section hosted an 18 holes singles stableford this weekend. The weather was beautiful.

1st: Joe Cullen (34) 44 points; Cat 1: Joseph Byrne (+1) 37 points; Cat 2: Thomas Corcoran (14) 40 points; Cat 3: Gavin Wynne (18) 40 points; Cat 4: Denis Walsh (21) 40 points; Cat 5: Michael J Farrell (29) 39 points.

The Summer Matchplays are moving very well. In the fourball, brothers Peter and Des Byrne reached the final during the week, while the other semi final is due to take place shortly between Raymond Danne and John Burke against Stephen Greene and Brian O’Hara.

In the singles matchplay we are running a little behind, so a gentle reminder to those players who haven’t played the second round and quarter-finals we need to move it on!

Arklow

Weekend results - 1st: Kenneth O Neill (18) 43 points; Class 1: Robert Reilly (7) 42 points; Class 2: Richard Nicholson (15) 40 points; Class 3: David Canavan (29) 42 points; Gross: John Groome (4) 37 points.