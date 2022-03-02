On The Fairways

MACREDDIN

We had our AGM on Friday, February 11, with a big turnout of members. Outgoing captain Donald Malcom explained that due to Covid our AGMs were virtual for the last two years and it’s great to have face to face again.

He said the club has grown in the last year with 50 new members and a lot of juveniles taking up golf.

Kelan Symes gave a detailed secretary’s report and Martin Gannon gave a comprehensive treasurer report. Pat O’Byrne gave details of work done on the course and the course is in magnificent condition thanks to the ongoing work by the grounds staff.

Martin Gannon, the incoming captain, said he was looking forward to the year ahead as the club continues to grow. The members gave thanks to Sean Breen for all his help over the last 10 years and wish him well in his retirement from the committee. There were light refreshments in the Brooklodge after the meeting.

BALTINGLASS

Earl of Stratford Shambles, February 20 – 1st: Nathan Geraghty Byrne, David J Whelan, Niall Doogue, 89 points; 2nd: Bill Flynn, Pat Flynn, Joe Mills, 89 points; 3rd: David Patrick and Kevin Lord, 85 points; 4th: Larry Daly, Dick Curran, Joe Mills, 85 points.

Patterson’s Butchers Easter League first round results, February 27 - Pool A (PH 0-9) - 1st: Stephen Mann, 32 points; 2nd: Michael O’Neill, 31 points.

Pool B (PH 10-12) - 1st: Paddy Sargent, 34 points; 2nd: Diarmuid Cronin, 33 points.

Pool C (PH 13-15) - 1st: Dan Leigh, 33 points; 2nd: Ger Foley, 32 points.

Pool D (PH 16-19) - 1st: Mark Mahon, 32 points; 2nd: John Burke, 32 points.

Pool E (PH 20-30) - 1st: Michael Lynch, 36 points; 2nd: Dave Prendergast, 34 points.

Pool A (PH 0-9): Stephen Mann –2, Michael O’Neill -1; Pool B (PH 10-12): Paddy Sargent –2; Diarmuid Cronin –1; Pool C (PH 13-15): Dan Leigh –2; Ger Foley –1: Pool D (PH 16-19) Mark Mahon –2; 2nd: John Burke –1; Pool E (PH 20-30): Michael Lynch –2; Dave Prendergast –1.

March 4, 5, 6 Easter League second-round, sponsored by Patterson’s Family Butchers - Play holes 1-13 and 18 from white markers. Stableford. 7/9’s handicap. If your ball lands on fairway before white stakes move your ball over to the semi. BUNKERS ARE BACK IN PLAY. Dyke on 13 and 18 are not in play. Treat as GUR. Placing. Last card Sunday at 1pm.

ARKLOW

Weekend competition, February 26/27 - 15-hole fourball stableford - 1st: Martin Rowlands (31), David Byrne (7) 40 points; 2nd: Tadagh O’Neill (17), James O’Neill (14) 37 points c/b; 3rd: Joe Boy Mooney (25), Sean Day (25) 37 points.