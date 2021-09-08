On the Fairways

Baltinglass Golf Club captains Michael and Kay with retiring head greenkeeper Martin Donegan at the tree planting ceremony and unveiling of a plaque in his honor of 41 years servicerecently.

Baltinglass Golf Club Gun Club Trophy winner Andy Byrne received the cup at the presentation this evening from captains Michael and Kay.

Coollattin Golf Club Lady President Caroline Browne presenting her first prize to Patricia Magee.

Coollattin Golf Club President Kevin Stapleton is about to present his prize to his president’s prize winner Arthur Quinn.

COOLLATTIN GOLF CLUB

Lady Presidents Prize Coollattin Golf Club results - 1st: Patricia Magee (10) 41 points (c/b); 2nd: Helen Boyd (36) 41 points; Gross: Anne Ryan (10) 25 gross points; 3rd: Liz McGoohan (24) 40 points; Past President: Ann Lynch (29) 32 points; 0-18: Breda Brennan (17) 37 points; 19-36: Bernie Morrow (30) 38 points; 37+: Elaine Smyth Collier (42) 40 points; Front 9: Mary Stapleton (44) 19 points (c/b); Back 9: Debbie Tallon (31) 21 points (c/b); Clubhouse member: Marian Larkin (27) 31 points; 5 Day member: Deirdre O’Flynn (40) 37 points; Visitors: 1st: Marie Redmond (Blainroe) 33 points; 2nd: Tina O’Shaughnessy (Woodenbridge) 30 points; Guest: Joan Fitzgerald; Nearest the Pin (10th hole): Fiona Burgess; Longest Drive (17th hole): Patricia Magee.

Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29 - men’s stroke medal competition - 1st: Daniel Behan (19) 68 C/B; 2nd: Harry Connell (21) 68 C/B; Gross: Shay Clinton (4) 74; 3rd: David Nolan (25) 68; 4th: Gavin Kelly (18) 69.

Congratulations to Aaron Ronan (Enniscorthy) he had a hole-in-on on the 18th hole.

Wednesday, September 1 - 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition - 1st: Edward Mulhall (18) 41 points; 2nd: Arthur Quinn (37) 40 C/B; Gross: Conor O’Byrne (2) 34 points.

Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5 - This was another very busy weekend in Coollattin Golf Club.

President Kevin Stapleton held his second presidents prize.

Having held his first one in 2019 the 2020 season all majors were cancelled until government health restrictions were lift which allowed it to take place in keeping with the present guidelines.

There was a full time sheet for the two days which also included Lady President Caroline Browne’s ladies prize to also take place on Saturday.

Men’s Prize Winners:

Congratulations to Arthur Quinn on winning Kevin’s Presidents Prize - 1st: Arthur Quinn (36) 42 C/B; Runner up: Ernest Porter (13) 42 C/B; Gross: Daniel Curry (0) 32 points; 3rd: Anthony Wadding (15) 42 points C/B; 4th: Aiden Travers (19) 41 points C/B; 5th: Andrew Browne (17) 41 points C/B; 6th: Paul Douglas (14) 41 points; 7th: Jim O”Hara (23) 40 points C/B; 8th: P.J. Nolan (17) 40 points C/B; Past President: Paul Behan (16) 35 points; Senior Member Prize - 1st: Tom Culkin (19) 42 points; Senior Runner up: Johnny Dunne (33) 38 points; Longest Drive Saturday: Daniel Curry; Longest Drive Sunday: Graham Larkin; Nearest to Pin Saturday: Eoin Lee; Nearest to Pin Sunday: Maurice Hedderman; Student Winner - Juvenile Winner: Robert Quinn; Juvenile Winner: Larry Kinselia.

BLAINROE GOLF CLUB

September Medal - 1st: John Noonan 66 (21); 2nd: John Mulqueen 67 (18); 3rd: Niall Higgins 68 (11); Gross: Declan Moriarty 70 (+1); Class I: Robert Pickerill 77 (7); Class II: James Noctor 70 (16); Class III: Barry Conway 69 (18).

WICKLOW GOLF CLUB

Ladies Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29 - 18-hole stableford (sponsored by Evelyn Phillips) - 1st: Phyl Long (21) 38 points c/b; 2nd: Gillian Kilkenny (36) 38 points; 3rd: Una Doyle (15) 35 points c/b.

Well done to all the winners and thanks very much to Evelyn for her continued sponsorship to our club.

18-hole open fourball - Thursday, August 26 (Kindly sponsored by O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy) - 1st: Killian Jameson and Ivars Feldbergs, 49 points; 2nd: Rob Jacob and Richie Porter, 48 points (B9); 3rd: John Lalor and Geoff Higgins, 48 points (B9).

18-hole singles stableford (blue markers) (kindly sponsored by: JJ Jewellers/Synnott Roofing) - Saturday/Sunday, August 28/29 - 1st: Pat Ryan (22) 43 points; Gross: Neil Armstrong (6) - 32 points; Cat.1 (+10-13): 1st: Ryan Dowling (12) - 41 points; 2nd: Ian Logan (8) - 39 points (B9); Cat. 2 (14 -20): 1st: Ger Murphy (14) - 41 points; 2nd: Frank McGettigan (19) - 40 points; Cat. 3 (21+): 1st: Seamus Jordan (25) - 39 points; 2nd: Michael T. O’Neill (28) - 38 points.

18-hole open singles stableford (white markers) - Tuesday, August 31 - 1st: Lee Clarke (20) Roundwood GC - 44 points; Gross: Gavin Carroll (7) - 29 points; Cat. 1 (+10-13) - 1st: Derek Cullen (13) - 39 points; Cat. 2 (14 -20) - 1st: Dave Finnigan (14) - 42 points; Cat. 3 (21+) - 1st: Tom Wolfe (23) - 43 points.

18-hole open singles stableford (white markers) - Thursday, September 2 (Kindly Sponsored by Manor Farm 1775) - Cat. 1 (+10-12) - 1st: Jimmy Carthy (10) - 42 points; Cat. 2 (13 - 16) - 1st: Ivars Feldbergs (15) - 42 points; Cat. 3 (17 - 21) - 1st: John Sayer (17) - 44 points; Cat. 4 (22+) - Eamonn O’Malley (32) - 44 points.

ARKLOW GOLF CLUB

Weekend competition, September 4 and 5 - Singles stableford - 1st: Don O’Connor (6) 40 points c/b; 2nd: Shane Donohoe (17) 40 points c/b; 3rd: Anthony Douglass (16) 39 points c/b; 4th: Gary Harte (8) 39 points c/b; Gross: Mark Nolan (4) 34 points c/b; Back 9: James Forde Jr (4) 23 points.