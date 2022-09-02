Oisin McConville rumoured to be next manager of the Wicklow Senior footballers

Former Armagh and Crossmaglen star Oisin McConville has been linked to the vacant role of Wicklow Senior footballer manager.

However, at a county board meeting on Thursday evening in Ballinakill, Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald said that the position was still to be filled and that there were at least three candidates still in the running for the role.

Fitzgerald acknowledged that there were ‘rumours’ doing the rounds but that the decision on who would get the job was still to be made.

Should it turn out to be McConville who has secured the role, the two-time All-Star winner will take the reins following a disrupted season in 2022 that seen Colin Kelly resign in March with Alan Costello and Gary Duffy stepping in for the remainder of the season where the Garden County suffered relegation back to Division 4.

The All-Ireland winning sharpshooter is currently managing Iniskeen Grattans in Monaghan.

McConville, would have secured the position of Garden County boss following an exhaustive search that is believed to have involved names such as Jim Gavin, Declan Darcy, Casey O’Brien, Leighton Glynn, Paul Garrigan, Jonathan Daniels and Kevin O’Brien among others, with some proceeding through the interview process and others declining approaches from the selection committee.

Charged with appointing the new manager are a team of nine people. They are former Wicklow under-21 and St Patrick’s manager Gail Dunne, Rathnew’s Peter Dignam, Wicklow GAA’s Alan Smullen, Martin Coleman, Chris O’Connor and Martin Fitzgerald, Bray’s Liam McGraynor and Mark Kenny and Andy Maher from the current crop of players.

According to Martin Fitzgerald at the meeting on Thursday night, there was also no news in relation to the vacant position of Wicklow Senior hurling manager and that there were two strong candidates still in the running for that role vacated by Eamonn Scallan.