O’Gorman, Quinn and Walsh named in Ireland squad ahead of friendly test with Australia in Tallaght Stadium

Blessington's Louise Quinn will train with Ireland next week but has the not insignificant matter of her first home game for Birmingham City this weekend against Brighton.

Three Wicklow footballers were named on the Republic of Ireland Women’s national squad for the International friendly against Australia on Tuesday, September 21, in Tallaght Stadium.

Blessington’s Louise Quinn, Kilbride’s Claire Walsh and Enniskerry’s Aine O’Gorman will be joining the squad when they meet up on Tuesday next at the FAI National Training centre.

Ireland manager Pauw had been hoping to prepare for the first game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying but the fixture away to Georgia has been rescheduled to take place in June 2022.

Instead, the focus switches to hosting Australia - who are 11th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings - and welcoming supporters back to Tallaght Stadium for the first time in 18 months since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The full Republic of Ireland WNT Squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).