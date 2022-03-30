O’Gorman grabs winning goal against Waves

Aine O'Gorman of Peamount United during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Peamount United and Sligo Rovers at PRL Park in Greenogue, Dublin.

Aine O’Gorman scored what proved to be the winning goal as Peamount Utd held off the staunch and gutsy comeback of DLR Waves to maintain their perfect start to the Airtricity Women’s National League season.

James O’Callaghan’s side had taken an early lead through Erin McLaughlin, before subsequent goals from Lauren Kelly and Aine O’Gorman had them 3-0 in front at half-time.

The second half saw DLR Waves roar back into contention, with goals from Mia Dodd and Oleta Griffin bringing them back to within one goal with 12 minutes remaining. The Peas were able to hold onto that lead and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season in the end, as they picked up their fourth win from four games.

Just behind them, three points off having played one game fewer, are defending champions Shelbourne, who ran out 7-0 winners against Cork City. Jess Stapleton scored twice as the Leesiders, captained by Becky Cassin, were trounced. Shelbourne have now scored ten goals from their three games and are yet to concede once.

Over in Scotland, Claire Walsh started as Glasgow City ran out 6-0 winners over Hamilton to keep pace with leaders Rangers at the top of the Scottlish Premiership. They now trail the Gers by two points, having played one game more.

Back over in Ireland, while the international break led to a pause in the Premier Division, there was a round of fixtures in the First Division.

Aaron Bolger started again as his exceptional start to the season with Cork City continued with a 4-1 win against Athlone Town. Such is how impressive the Bray boy has been that he has been nominated for the First Division Player of the Month for March.

Elsewhere, Longford Town picked up their second win in a row with a 2-1 victory over Galway Utd. Dylan Barnett started for Gary Cronin’s men, while Adam Hayden and Joe Power were on the bench.

Finally, Stephen McGuinness, Hugh Douglas, Keith Dalton, Daniel Blackbyrne, and Callum Thompson started, while Karl Manahan was brought off the bench as Bray Wanderers were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Wexford.

Back over in Scotland, Daire O’Connor was an unused substitute in Ayr United’s 1-1 draw with Down in England, with just eight games remaining, Exeter City and Pierce Sweeney continued their push for promotion from League Two with a 2-1 win over Stevenage. Sweeney was booked in the game, as Exeter extended their advantage in second place to two points, having played one game fewer.

Ending in League Two, Simon Power was an unused substitute as Harrogate brought their run of seven games without a win to an end with a 3-0 win away to Scunthorpe.