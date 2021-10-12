Wicklow

O’Callaghan and Duffy are the stars of Wicklow Cross Country Championships

Wins for Glendalough AC and Parnell AC runners

Alan Duffy winning the Intermediate race in a thrilling sprint up the killer hill in the Wicklow Cross Country Championships. Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Ria Dalton 3rd in u11s Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Debbie Griffin &amp; Laura Ivors from Parnells AC Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Gold for Laura Ivors in the U19 race Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Gold medalists Glendalough Ladies team Yvonne Brennen, Claire Thompson &amp; Donna Quinn Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Hugh Kelly 1st in the u19s Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships U15 Gold for Greystones AC, Charlotte Hudson, Gaelle Cherry Kinito, little sister Ebony Scully(left) showing off her medal with big sister Amber Scully &amp; Aoife Cullen Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships JP Lynch with his U13 gold medal Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Girls U15 race with Eleanor Foot Bray Runners AC on her way to winning gold Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Bray Runners AC U15 Gold winners Adam Craxton, Bobby Moore, Charlie Geelon &amp; James Foot Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Inbhear Dee AC Silver U15 Team Cody Grove, Cian Chatterjee, Aaron Fitzsimmins, Seamus Traynor, Cillian O Sullivan, Sonny Anderson &amp; Eoin Mitchell Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships U17 Race 2nd Isobel Lynch Kilcoole AC, 1st Eleanor Foot Bray Runners AC &amp; 3rd Isobel O Sullivan Bray Runners AC Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships U15 Siver medals went to Bray Runners AC Leah Foley, Zoe Byrne, Yvonne Lee, Melania Jastrzeeska, Iseult Kavanagh Expand
Wicklow Cross Country Championships Under 17s race 2nd Oscar Durston, 1st Jonas Stafford &amp; 3rd Colm O Neill Expand

Alan Duffy winning the Intermediate race in a thrilling sprint up the killer hill in the Wicklow Cross Country Championships.

Brendan Lawrence

Summer conditions faced the competitors in the Wicklow Intermediate and Uneven Ages Cross Country Championships in the grounds of Avondale House last Sunday morning.

The novice ladies event was won by Claire O’Callaghan from Glendalaough AC with Donna Quinn, also from Glendalough AC, in second and Antonia Vitori of Bray Runners in third.

Both Claire and Donna finished first and second in last week’s event as well.

Parnell AC’s Alan Duffy was the first man home in the Intermediate men. this was a cracker of a race with Robin Mooney from Inbhear Dee putting it up to the winner.

Duffy sat behind Mooney for most of the race but with 500 to go the Parnell AC man made his move.

Also making a move was Inbhear Dee’s Tim Grummell in third but Duffy held Mooney off by one second amnd Grummell coming home in third.

The team event was won by Inbhear Dee AC with Parnell Ac in seconds and Bray Runners inu third.

In the women’s race it was Glendalough in first position, Parnell AC in second and Bray Runners finishing in third.

Under 9 Girls - 1st: Niamh Graham (Bray Runners), 2nd: Rachel Carley (Kilcoole AC), 3rd: Ciara Fay (Kilcoole AC).

Teams - 1st: Roundwood & District 20 points; 2nd: Greystones & District 24 points, 3rd: Inbhear Dee 38 points.

Under 9 Boys - 1st: Devin Sheehan (Parnell AC), 2nd: Jamie Winterbotham (Parnell AC), 3rd: Darragh Gaskin (Roundwood & District).

Teams - 1st: Roundwood & District 24 points; 2nd: Parnell AC 29 points; 3rd: Kilcoole AC 36 points.

Under 11 Girls - 1st: Jessica O’Connor (Roundwood & District), 2nd: Summer Fitzsimons (Inbhear Dee AC), 3rd: Sophie Barrie (Kilcoole AC).

Teams - 1st: Kilcoole AC 21 points; 2nd: Roundwood & District 32 points; 3rd: Inbhear Dee AC AC 47 points.

Under 11 Boys - 1st: ArthurBrunton (Kilcoole AC), 2nd: Darragh Boothman (Bray Runners), 3rd: Finn Connerty (Greystones & District).

Teams - 1st: Greystones & District 31 points; 2nd: Kilcoole AC 33 points; 3rd: Roundwood & District 39 points.

Under 13 Girls - 1st: SerenStamper Walshe (Greystones & District), 2nd: Emma Wylie (Greystones & District), 3rd: Lara Lawlor (Roundwood & District).

Teams - 1st: Parnell AC 18 points; 2nd: Kilcoole AC 32 points; 3rd: Inbhear Dee AC 38 points.

Under 13 Boys - 1st: JP Lynch (Kilcoole AC), 2nd: Liam Cawley (Inbhear Dee AC), 3rd: Evan Kenny (Kilcoole AC).

Teams - 1st: Roundwood & District, 2nd: Inbhear Dee AC, 3rd: St Benedict Inbhear Mor.

Under 15 Girls - 1st: Maria Zakharenko (Parnell AC), 2nd: Leah Foley (Bray Runners),3rd: Rosanna Hickey (Greystones & District).

Teams - 1st: Greystones & District 16 points, 2nd: Bray Runners 22 points.

Under 15 Boys - 1st: Malachy Kenny (Kilcoole AC), 2nd: James Foot (Bray Runners), 3rd: Aaron Fitzsimons (Inbhear Dee AC).

Teams - 1st: Bray Runners 18 points, 2nd: Inbhear Dee 20 points.

Under 17 Girls - 1st: Eleanor Foot (Bray Runners), 2nd: Isobel Lynch (Kilcoole AC), 3rd: Isobel O’Sullivan (Bray Runners).

Teams - 1st: Bray Runners 10 points.

Under 17 Boys - 1st: Jonas Stafford (Ashford AC), 2nd: Oscar Durston (Ashford AC), 3rd: Colm O’Neill (Greystones & District).

Under 19 Girls - 1st: Laura Ivers (Parnell AC).

Under 19 Boys - 1st: Hugh Kelly (Inbhear Dee).

Intermediate Women - 1st: Claire O’Callaghan (Glendalough AC), 2nd: Donna Quinn (Glendalough AC), 3rd: Antonia Vitori (Bray Runners).

Teams - 1st: Glendalough AC 7 points; 2nd: Parnell AC 14 points.

Intermediate Men - 1st: Alan Duffy (Parnell AC), 2nd: Robin Mooney (Inbhear Dee AC), TimGrummell (Inbhear Dee AC).

Teams - 1st: Inbhear Dee –20 points, 2nd: Parnell AC 26 points, 3rd: Bray Runners 34 points.

