O’Brien to manage Baltinglass

Former Wicklow Minor and under-20 manager Kevin O’Brien is returning home to where it all began after he was appointed as boss of the Baltinglass Senior footballers late last week.

The Garden County’s only All-Star winner will be hoping to get the Slaneysiders back to the county final in 2022 and for them to go one step further and reclaim the Miley Cup they lost to Blessington in the 2021 decider.

“It’s nice to be back home with the lads. I’m looking forward to getting started,” said Kevin.

O’Brien has long considered the possibility of taking the job with his beloved Baltinglass and although many would have believed the most natural step after the under-20 role would have been that of the county Seniors, it was to his home club that he has now committed his time and energy to.

“All those things run through your head,” said Kevin when asked if managing Baltinglass had always been on the radar.

“I remember my first match was in Shillelagh. My mam and dad brought me down. I think I was eight, playing in an under-12 match.

“I wasn’t even on the panel. And Joe Toole, I used to look at him, he was over the team. Joe used to get caught up in a game and he’d always grab the lad nearest to him to put on as a sub. So, I planted myself beside Joe one time and he grabbed me, and Tommy Foley came off and that was my career started.

“All that matters, because all those people, those parents and grandparents, they were mad about Baltinglass, and they kept this club going when things weren’t great. Same with all clubs.

“At the end of the day it’s a group of people trying to do the right thing and keep the standards high. People will say why are you going to Baltinglass? It’s your club, it’s in your blood. The players have been outstanding for the last few years in dreadful conditions with Covid. They’ve been in two county finals. People forget that. They won one and lost one, and both management and players deserve lots of credit because they were tough times. When people were locked in their houses these guys were giving them something to look forward to and giving them hope, and fair play to all the players and management for doing that,” he added.

Kevin O’Brien will have plenty of knowledge about the team he is taking over, having worked with some of them in the Wicklow Minor and under-20 squads and having been involved with some of ther older one some years ago at under-16 level.

“It’s never easy to take your own squad,” he said. “I’m always a players man. Being with Wicklow minors and under-20s, those guys will know the way we do things, the younger players. Funny enough, the older players, I worked with a lot of them at under-16 level for three years. It has advantages and disadvantages, but to me it’s a huge honour and a huge challenge. I looked up to Tony Norton, Ken Browne, Tommy Murphy and all those guys over the years. To stick it and do it for so many years and have their ups and downs, you’re doing it for the club and for those people who have kept it going. I’m just happy to be back with the lads and we’ll see what happens during the year,” he added.

Kevin O’Brien is relishing getting stuck into the new season and he says that the more teams pressing hard for honours, the better it is for football.

“I think we’re looking forward to a great championship this year. If you look at teams like Donard-the Glen and Dunlavin who did really, really well, Blessington, there to be toppled, Baltinglass, we don’t know if there’s a kick there or not, we’ve older and younger players and we have to blend them in and see what way we go. And then you take Rathnew and St Pat’s and other teams to come to the fore. Look, this time of the year everyone starts out the same, but the more teams involved the better.

“There’s a lot of young talent coming through. I’ve watched that under-19 football championship. It’s oozing with talent. If you look at the Minor and under-20 players we’ve had (on Wicklow teams) over the last few years, they’re all playing well with their clubs.

“People talk about Blessington, there’s no secret why Blessington are where they are. They have five or six good young lads with good attitudes and that’s what it takes,” he said.

Kevin was on hand to watch many of the under-19 championship games in recent weeks, with Baltinglass claiming the ultimate honours last weekend. However, the former Baltinglass and Wicklow legend showed that he hasn’t lost his skills during the semi-final between An Tóchar and Baltinglass in Roundwood recently when he caught a ball that was flying into the stand. Unfortunately, his landing wasn’t as silky as it might once have been.

“I was the one that caught the great ball and then landed back on my arse. I got my leg caught between the seats and everyone laughed. I had to catch it, because Liam Cullen, the former Wicklow goalkeeper, was behind me and sure he would have dropped it,” he joked.

Kevin’s team will be: Selector/coaches: John O’Keeffe and Brian Fleming; S&C: Craig Coffey and John Kenny (physio); Kitman: Derek Nolan.