‘Nothing was going to stop us getting that All-Ireland win’

Every team needs that one talismanic figure, and individual who can turn the tide of the game and set the tone for an entire season. For 2021, that was Marie Kealy. Diminutive in stature, she was so often the knife that slipped between the ribs of her opposition, dealing catastrophic damage in an instant.

A bank official by trade, she excelled just as much when it came to stealing the hopes of the various counties that she came across over the campaign.

Frequently and consistently highly rated by her manager Mark Murnaghan, she was the star for so much of Wicklow’s journey to Croke Park in Sunday’s All-Ireland Junior football championship final against Antrim.

While she had a quiet morning, by her lofty standards, with 0-3, nobody could dare question her contributions to what has been a tremendous campaign. Her 0-38 for the entire season makes her Wicklow’s top scorer, and fourth in the country, behind her Carlow counterpart, Cliodhna Ní Shé, who won the Golden Boot with a scarcely believable 9-19 and was just two points off of Aimee Mackin (4-28) and ended level with Westmeath’s Sarah Dillion (5-23).

To put her form into further context, she outscored Meath star Emma Duggan (3-19) by ten points.

The difference between Carlow’s exploits with Ní Shé and Wicklow’s success with Kealy, however, is the supporting cast, as Marie is quick to stress when asked to reflect on her own staggering success this year.

“It was a great year, but it is teamwork,” she insisted.

“The forwards around me are equally as good. Today, Clodagh Fox showed that she is just as good as all of our other five forwards. It is not just me. I have had a few good games as well. When I don’t, the other forwards are able to step up as well, it is teamwork in the six forwards.

“Each of us are equally good as each other. It is so hard to mark. Any team coming would look to have one forward, but we don’t. If I have a bad day, somebody else steps up. Equally, if Clodagh isn’t playing one of the others are equally able to step up. Each of us are capable of doing a job.”

The numbers tell the tale and back up her estimations. Against Antrim, while Kealy racked up a more modest tally of 0-3, player of the match Clodagh Fox got 1-3, while Meadbh Deeney notched 1-4. Over the course of the entire season, meanwhile, that lethal axis recorded 4-56 between them.

The burden was shared throughout the front six, however, with each and every single one of them getting on the scoresheet on Sunday, while Sinead McGettigan even stepped up to get a point off the bench after coming on for her sister, Rioghna.

It made for a more balanced, cohesive team on the day. There was no one single danger with which Antrim had to contend; big players were popping up all over the pitch to lend a helping hand with big performances.

This is not the first time that Kealy has led from the front for Wicklow, of course. The 22-year-old was similarly important during Wicklow’s ultimately ill-fated journey to the All-Ireland final in 2020. The only difference between this year and last is that Wicklow were finally ready to turn potential and endeavour into silverware.

“I just feel like we were more prepared this year,” she said.

“We were more up for it. The build-up was so much better. Everything was going well in training. It was all so positive, and we were so ready for today that nothing was going to stop us getting that win.

“That is what you dream of, winning All-Ireland’s in Croke Park, and it is just unreal.”

Marie Kealy’s age profile means that she will have a long and, hopefully, successful intercounty career ahead of her. The aspiration will be that Sunday will be far from the last time that the Baltinglass bomber graces the pitch at Croke Park. The only way is up for her and, if she continues to progress at her current staggering trajectory, there will be personal accolades to follow.

Remember the name.