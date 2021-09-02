‘Nothing could prepare me for this spectacle’

Kate Kerr Horan of Ireland on Serafina T competes in the Grade 3 Individual Test at the Equestrian Park on day three during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Co. Wicklow’s Paralympics star Kate Kerr-Horan might not have achieved what she wanted to achieve but the Mullins rider is confident that given time to process the unbelievable adventure herself, Serafina T and Kate’s mother, Pam, have been on, she will fully appreciate the huge achievement it was to get to Tokyo and compete against the best in the world.

“It’s a huge achievement to get here, never mind performing at my best. Getting here is a huge achievement.

“I suppose when I get home, I will have time to process what I’ve been through, and I’d say when I process things, I will come to terms with the huge achievement and the fact that even though tit didn’t go the way I wanted, the fact that I got here, and was able to compete against the best in the world will finally start to sink in,” Kate said on Tuesday.

The talented dressage rider says that Serafina T spooked beside a speaker at the very busy arena they were competing in, leading them to score less than Kate believes they were capable of. This led to not qualifying for the freestyle to music competition and in the team event she felt that the judges were scoring very hard, and this meant that despite Serafin being happier in herself, the overall score was lower than the first day.

“It’s been a long few weeks,” said Kate. “My mare worked really well in the days coming up to when the competition started. We were riding in the main arena where we would be competing, and she was going really well.

“On the first day we went in, and I thought she was going well but there were lots of cameras and it was much busier than it had been in there.

“She spooked at a speaker at the side of the arena. That unsettled her and it unsettled me, but, I said, ‘right’, I’ll have to change how I’m riding her here and adapt how I was going to approach this.

“I changed tactics a bit, got through the test. It wasn’t what I had hoped for, but I was pleased enough considering what had happened beforehand. The score wasn’t what we could get but considering what had happened I was pleased enough.

“I didn’t qualify for the freestyle to music that was on yesterday (Monday) but it being the Paralympics that was a big ask. Then we had the team competition on Saturday, and she was a lot better in that test. She was still looking but she was a lot happier at that time, but the judges were marking harder, and my score was lower than the day before which I was disappointed about. But, overall, considering it’s her first championships, it’s my first Paralympics, I’m not delighted but I’m happy enough with how things went.

“I haven’t really had time to process things in my head, it’s been full on but yes, I am (proud). We were both overcome by the occasion. I know she was. I don’t think I had fully allowed myself to think about riding on the biggest sporting stage in the world and I think that hindered our performance a little bit,” she added.

What will she take away from this wonderful adventure?

“Nothing could prepare me for the spectacle that is the Paralympic Games.

“To be in the Olympic Village with athletes from every country imaginable is just amazing. And the different levels of disability that you see, you say, ‘how do they do sport with that?”