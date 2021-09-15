Notes from the GAA clubs

An Tóchar’s Oisín Cullen races with Jack Kirwan of Baltinglass during the Division 2 Timmins Cup final in Roundwood last weekend.

COOLKENNO

PEIL NA MBAN: Hard luck to the under-16 ladies who lost out to Valleymount in the final of the under-16 championship on Tuesday evening last in Baltinglass. The girls were level at 3-6 apiece at half-time but could only add one point to their tally in the second half and ended up 6 in arrears – 3-7 to 4-10.

Highly disappointing for all involved. It is worth saying, however, that this team is chock full of talent and will go on to experience much success with the club in the future. Indeed, many will no doubt graduate to wearing the green and gold of Cill Mhantáin before too long! Beidh lá eile ag an bPaorach, a chailíní!

PEIL IDIRMHEÁNACH: Our intermediates lost their final match of the Grange Tournament to St Patrick’s of Tullow on Saturday evening. The competition has nevertheless provided us with some much-needed match practice before the impending championship.

PEIL NA NÓG: Juvenile training continues for Nursery and under-7 on Fridays at 7pm. Our under-9s and 11s train on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm. All welcome. Fáilte roimh chách! The final under-7 and under-9 blitz of the year takes place in Coolkenno this Saturday, September 18.

LATÓ: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1,400. Bhuaigh Robert Keogh, Eamonn Dolan, Rosemary Dempsey agus Margaret Butler €25 an duine. Comhghairdeas leo! The numbers drawn were 2, 8, 14 and 27.

BIONGÓ: Our Drive-In Bingo in conjunction with Clonmore Parish continues this Sunday, September 19, at the earlier time of 3pm.

LARAGH

JUVENILE: The under-7s and under-9s Go Games teams will play their last blitz of the season this Friday night in Enniskerry, where they will play the hosts and Éire Óg Greystones from 6.45pm. The boys and girls have worked very hard all summer and the coaches and parents and have noticed huge improvements throughout.

The Clara Gaels under-13s are very busy this week with their two games, they played very well on Monday night against Michael Dwyer’s and they will look to continue this good form into Friday evening. They take on Barndarrig away from 7.30pm. Best of luck everyone.

The Clara Gaels under-15 side take on Rathnew at home in Laragh on Saturday at 4.30pm. This team are on top form and are looking to keep in contention for finishing top of the table with another win this weekend. Get down to the pitch and cheer these stars of the future on.

LOTTO: Congratulations to our most recent lucky dip winner James Nolan on winning €50 for the second draw in a row! Our next lotto draw takes place on Monday, September 20, with the jackpot standing at €6,200. Tickets can be purchased online through Clubforce or in McCoy’s XL.

JUNIOR TEAM: The Junior men’s team lost out to a good AGB side last night in the Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup semi-final. We had a number of injuries to key players but the lads that togged out gave it their all and battled hard right until the end.

We were trailing by three before the last water break but a late goal and fresh legs from AGB saw them win by nine. Full-time score 2-13 to 0-10. The lads now turn their attention to championship in a couple of weeks.

Best of luck to AGB in the final next week!

INTERMEDIATE TEAM: It’s final weekend for our lads! They are out in the Division 2 Liam Cullen Cup final against Stratford-Grangecon on Sunday morning in Stratford at 11am.

Clear your scheduled for Sunday, set your alarms and make the short journey across the Wicklow Gap to cheer on the lads. Make sure to get your flags and bunting up before the big day.

DUNLAVIN

Our second team will be playing in the semi-final this Thursday or Friday, we are waiting for confirmation and will keep you updated on Facebook with the location and time.

It was with regret that our club received the news of Charlie O’Toole’s passing in Limerick.

Charlie is one of our past players and featured prominently in our 1960 Intermediate Football Championship success.

While living away, Charlie always kept in touch with the club and an eye on our results and progress.

Charlie will now be joining many of his past Dunlavin ‘All Stars’ in their eternal reward.

To Maura and the extended O’Toole family we extend our sympathy on behalf of our present and past players, officers and supporters.

Charlie, rest in peace, and thanks.

It’s with regret that we have learned of the passing of John Murphy, our past club player, Garryspillane, Co. Limerick, and formerly Dunlavin.

The players, officers and supporters extend our sympathy to John’s family.

John’s sporting skills were evident on the sports fields in Dunlavin and throughout the county.

Having John’s hurling skills and experience was a great contribution to our club winning its first Wicklow Junior hurling championship title in 1982 and it was a pleasure to have John back in the club for our silver jubilee dinner in 2007.

On behalf of us all, John, may you rest in peace and thanks for the memories.

Luimneach Abú.

Dunlavin GAA lotto results from September 6. The numbers were 3, 17, 20 and 21. There was no winner. Well done to one match-three winner who receives €250: Jack Reid. The promotor’s prize went to Willie Whelan. The next draw is September 13, and the jackpot will be €10,400.

To play pop onto www.dunlavingaaclub.com

Have a look on our club website where you can order the club gear, play our lotto or browse through our articles and pictures. It’s really easy to navigate so go onto www.dunlavingaaclub.com and have a look.

The bottle banks and clothes bank at the pitch for everyone to use. The evenings are getting darker so please remember our walkway is open to all members and you can become a member on www.dunlavingaaclub.com.

NEWTOWN

Mini magpies continue each Saturday morning from 11am for boys and girls aged 4-6 for the month of September. Thanks to Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Newtown for their continued support.

Under-7s will have a blitz this week in Newtown. Starting at 6.45pm against Rathnew and Newcastle. Training will continue as usual Monday’s 6.45pm. All parents are encouraged to help out if they want, don’t be shy. The kids always enjoy when their parents get involved & the help is always welcome.

Under-8/10s continue to train Saturdays from 11am - I think they have some blitz matches coming up on Septemeber 26 and a date in October.

Under-11: Both teams were out on Wednesday and they both had great wins. Eoin’s team beat Ashford and Andy’s team best Kilmac.

The under-12s beat Kilcoole in their final group match, winning all games and topping the group. Well done to the team and management for all their hard work

The under-13s are playing Kilcoole at home this Friday at 6.45pm.

Our under-14 girls play in the Division C championship v AGB on Sunday, September 19, throw in 11am at Ballymoney pitch. Training as usual Thursdays at 6.45p, all welcome.

Our under-15s had a tough loss away to Clan na Gael on Wednesday but still have a chance of reaching the championship semi-finals with a win against Emmet Carn An Bhua on Saturday, September 11, at 4.30pm in Ballinakill.

The under-16 girls played Blessington in the semi-final of the Shield last week, running out convincing in the end. Everyone on the team played great, but Hannah Martin scored a goal that any senior man would be proud of. The girls play Kilcoole in the Shield final on Tuesday the 14th.

The under-17s continue their championship group with an away game v Éire Óg (played Monday 13th.) Next game is then at home to St Pats currently fixed for Saturday 25th at 6.30pm, with the lads needing a couple of victories in the next few games to get their top four semi-final ambitions back on track. Training continues every Friday at 6.30pm.

The ladies continue to train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm in preparation for championship.

Junior Bs beat Lacken-Kilbride in the Junior Cup last Thursday, 1-8 to 1-5. It was a great to see so many players make themselves available for the match- they play Newcastle on Saturday at 5pm in Newcastle

The Senior men will play St Pats in the first round of Senior championship on Saturday 25th at 5pm in Aughrim.

Newtown GAA Lotto - The lotto numbers are between 1 and 30. The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 7, 15,20 and 24. There were two match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €8,800. The Newtown GAA lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8p,, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, September 6.

Tickets are available to buy in most local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan's Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene's food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy's flower shop, The Mount Kennedy inn

ST PATRICK’S

It was a relatively quiet week in the club, with some competitions coming to a close.

Glen/Pats had a good 8-16 to 0-10 points win over North Wicklow Gaels.

Our under-14s played a camogie match in Knockananna, during the week. A valiant fight to the end.

Our under-16 football ladies were defeated by Bray Emmets in the semi-final of the ‘A’ championship Shield in Ballinakill during the week. We deserved much more from the game; things just didn’t go our way, but we never let our heads down.

Our under-12s blue team had a great win in a challenge game against Tinahely in Aughrim Community Grounds at the weekend.

We have a few big games coming up in the next couple of weeks. On Thursday, our Division 3 footballers will face Rathnew in the Johnny Fox Cup final.

Our Senior footballers will face Newtown in the first round of the championship on September 25. On the same day, our Senior ladies will face Tinahely in their championship opener.

St Patrick’s Club lotto draw took place on Monday, September 6. The numbers drawn were as follows: 17, 23, 26 and 27 with the bonus number 3. There were no winners of the match-5 or match-4 jackpot. Mairead Coffey won the €250 for the match-3 jackpot.

The next draw will take place on September 13. The match-5 jackpot will be €10,000. The match-4 jackpot will be €4,800. Match-3 will be €250. Don't forget Monday night is lotto night. All links and details can be found online.

We are currently recruiting online mobile lotto dellers. If interested in assisting, please contact us. The St Patrick's GAA Club fundraising lotto draws which runs on a weekly basis play a huge part in the clubs fundraising efforts.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings.

AVONDALE

Our most recent club lotto draw took place on Tuesday, September 7. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 4, 13, 21 and 27. Congratulations to three match-3 winners: Sean Field c/o Kevin Sheehan, Hugh and Brenda c/o Brenda, Diarmuid Phelan c/o online.

Thanks for all your continued support. Next draw on Tuesday, September 14, for as jackpot of €8,500!

Junior Hurling Championship result: Wednesday evening, Avondale 4-29, Arklow Rocks 0-3.

They will now play Tuesday evening in Ballinakill at 7.30pm in the semi-final against St. Pats to decide if they will play in the A or B final.

Best of luck lads!

Junior Football League semi-final result: Avondale 3-16, An Tóchar 1-8. Our Junior footballers booked their place in the Division 4 league final after a convincing win over An Tochar in the complex on Thursday evening. They await the winners of Baltinglass and Dunlavin in the league final in a couple of weeks time.

A great all-round performance by the team tonight with some excellent individual contributions too.

Team: 1. Danny Morley, 2. Conor Sheehan, 3. Kevin Sheehan, 4. Kieran Penn, 5. Kevin Fitz, 6. Paudi O’Toole, 7. David Byrne, 8. Michael O’Dea (0-1), 9. Aaron Baker (0-2), 10. Anto Byrne, 11. Callum Pursey (0-1), 12. Ryan Kenny, 13. Cormac McGraynor (0-3), 14. Donal McGraynor (3-8), 15. Cian Ward. Subs: Jack Manley (0-1), Shane Browne, Kelan Busher, Ross Merry, Paul McGann, Kevin Kinsella, Fabian Gallagher

A massive thank you to Pineto Take Away Pizzeria who sponsored our Junior football team with this very stylish new set of jerseys and presented them to the team ahead of Thursday night’s league semi-final. Great to see the original colours back in action

Well done to the under-9s and 7s at the hurling Go Games in Bray Emmets on Friday evening, where everyone played brilliantly.

Thanks to all the coaches who are putting in a great effort and seeing the kids improve every week it makes it all worthwhile. Also, a big thank you to all the parents who bring the kids and give them great support every week.

On Saturday morning our under-11 hurling team travelled to Greystones to play Éire Òg.

A great team effort by all, improving with every game! Yet to be beaten this year, they came away with another win! Avondale 0-32, Éire Òg 0-9. Up next for this great little team is home to Barndarrig Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

Avondale GAA would like to send its sincerest condolences to club President Christy O’Toole on the passing of his beloved wife Marie yesterday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Christy, his sons Martin and John, daughters Christine, Catherine and Sharon and to the extended family...May Marie rest in heavenly peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh an aimn dilis.