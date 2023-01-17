No stopping Greystones as league leaders maintain their 100 per cent record in AIL Division 2B

Wanderers 3

Greystones 17

Greystones maintained their 100 per cent winning run in the Energia All Ireland League as they overcame a resilient Wanderers side at their Merrion Road home on Saturday.

The result sees Greystones remain at the head of the league table albeit with the margin over chasing Galway Corinthians reduced to just three points following the Tribesmen’s bonus-point win away to Sligo.

For long stretches of this game, it was very much a case of defences on top with a real risk of the sides effectively cancelling each other out. Indeed, it was not until the last 10 minutes of the game that Greystones finally managed to break through and cross the whitewash for the first of their two tries.

Greystones started the match brightly and fashioned a number of scoring opportunities in the opening 20 minutes but the home defence playing at a high tempo and fast line speed kept their line secure, forcing their visitors into a series of handling errors.

With the benefit of hindsight ’Stones captain Eoin Marmion might have taken the early points on offer instead of kicking to the corner in search for tries. With a strong wind blowing it was proving difficult to secure clean line-out ball and with Wanderers disrupting at key moments, Greystones failed to turn scoring opportunities into points on the board.

The opening score arrived 25 minutes into the game and very much against the run of play as it resulted from the hosts first foray into the Greystones half. Greystones defensive line drifted offside, and a penalty was awarded just outside the 22 offering Wanderers an easy conversion to lead by three points. Greystones continued to take the play to Wanderers but lacked composure at vital moments and failed to turn possession into anything more tangible and ended the half three points in arrears.

With the sides changing ends for the second half Wanderers will have started with confidence they could achieve a result from the game playing with the wind in their favour.

Greystones did little in the opening minutes to suggest otherwise, kicking the ball out on the full with their first clearance and coughing up more line out possession but were offered the opportunity to level the game and settle any nerves with penalty ten minutes in.

The ’Stones’ coaching team rolled the dice and introduced replacements into the pack with Michael Doyle, Adam Benson and Dan Mannion all coming into the game and slowly the momentum turned in the Wicklow men’s favour.

Mannion steadied the lineout and Doyle and Benson made some big carries and even bigger hits to drive Wanderers back. Evergreen Rob Connolly also came on slotting into the centre in a move that saw Andrew Lynch move to the wing as the back line was reshuffled and he started to find gaps in the Wanderers line delivering strong field position at the attacking end of the pitch for Greystones.

While the scoreboard still read 3-3 as the game entered the final quarter Greystones were finishing stronger and looked the fitter side as Wanderers began to wilt.

The breakthrough score came from Andrew Lynch with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock with a brilliant solo effort as he held off three defenders to twist and turn his way under the posts refusing to be put down as he used his wily strength to battle his way to the line from fifteen meters out. Killian Marmion added the conversion for a seven-point lead.

The score knocked the fight out of a tiring Wanderers and Greystones were very much in the ascendancy for the remainder of the match. Mick Doyle rounded out a barnstorming second-half display crashing over for his side’s second try on the stroke of 80 minutes. With the lineout now working smoothly Greystones opted to kick to the corner where they secured clean ball for the pack to drive over with Doyle in possession to touch down. Killian Marmion nailed the conversion from close to the touchline into the wind to leave the final score 17-3 in favour of his side.

With this tough test behind them and two wins in the bag in their last two matches against Wanderers either side of Christmas Greystones can now look forward to back-to-back home fixtures against Malahide and Galwegians, two sides in the lower half of the table.

With Galway Corinthians notching up bonus-point wins and picking away at Greystones’s lead at the top of the table Danny Kenny and his coaching team will be targeting bonus-point wins of their own to arrest the erosion of their advantage.

Greystones: Ross Nichol, Ferdia Kenny, Andrew Lynch, Con Callen, Mark Meyler, Killian Marmion, Dave Baker, Danny Kenny, Conor McAleer, Ken Murphy, Jack Dooley, Eoin Marmion (capt.), Conor Pearse, Rob Byrne, Iva Takatai. Replacements: Michael Douglas, Mick Doyle, Dan Mannion, Adam Benson, Rob Connolly.

Wanderers: Matt Dempsey, Mick McGrath, Martin O’Neill, Ben Mahon, Eoin O’Shaughnessy, David Fitzgibbon, Conor McQuaid, Conor O’Brien, Brian Vaughan, Conor Fenlon, Geoff Mullan (capt.), Brian Quill, Fionn Finlay, Stephen Dunne, Aaron O’Callaghan. Replacements: Vincent O’Regan, Lucas Culliton, Jack Horgan, Jamie Murphy, Jonny Glynn.

