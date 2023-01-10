No sandwiches but lots of change at the Wicklow GAA County Convention

And that as they say is that! Convention done for another year. A new county chairman and vice-chairman, new faces, new ideas, fresh personalities, quirks, habits and attitudes.

A few recognisable and excellent people have stepped away for various reasons. Alan Smullen departed the treasurer position. That will be a big loss to the system. I’m not overly familiar with the inner workings of the machine that is Wicklow GAA but you always got the impression that things were ok when the St Patrick’s man was around.

Bray’s Frances Stephenson is no longer the children’s officer. I don’t know about anyone else, but my inner mind is a bit like a stormy ocean on the best of days, waves rising with beautiful dreams and crashing with paralysing doubt and all the while feeling dangerously untethered to any kind of shore. Adrift. Frances always seemed like a shore to me, or a lighthouse, trying her best to guide people through the unforgiving rocks of a very serious aspect of the organisation.

And Fr. Liam Dunne completed his term as Wicklow GAA President. Another figure who afforded a sense of togetherness, of deep roots, connectedness and not afraid to air his views on something that didn’t sit right with him. His tone and words during his addresses offered hope and always stirred a feeling of pride.

Another change this year is with the Garden County All Star awards. A new committee is in place and a different format being employed but the purpose of it is still the same: to celebrate our best and brightest.

Speaking of which, when it comes to Wicklow LGFA and camogie, it always seems to me to be a lost opportunity for both those organisations to celebrate their stars at the various levels and grades when the only spotlight they have is on one player from each body.

For years I’ve wondered to myself why each of them doesn’t hold their own awards. Of course, it’s wonderful that a player from each organisation is honoured at the Wicklow GAA awards, and I know all three groups are under or coming under the one umbrella, but I always have a sense of an opportunity lost when the highlights of two frantically busy and successful seasons are condensed down into a lonely award for one single player from each.

Finance may well be an issue, or time, or whatever, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if girls and women from all the age groups and adult grades and their families could attend their own gala event and be celebrated and honoured. Why should a young Minor footballer or hurler be honoured by Wicklow GAA yet the player who lights up the same championship in the LGFA or camogie worlds is simply forgotten? And likewise with the Intermediate and Junior awards, the club person of the year, Hall of Fame, lifetime achievement and so on.

On a less serious note, I’m now going to dish out my own unique collection of awards from the well-attended convention last week.

Biggest disappointment: I know this was a truncated convention due to the weather before Christmas, but the absence of the traditional sandwiches and treats was a big blow to this reporter. Where oh where were those smiling women who dish out plates of delicious goodies and splosh tea and coffee into dainty white cups? Oh, how tasty would one of those fresh, double-layered ham sandwiches on soft white bread have been? Followed by its salad colleague on brown and chased down the hungry throats by several biscuits. It will take a while to recover from this!

Biggest shock: Learning that Kilbride’s Diarmuid Haughian had made it on to the list for Votes of Sympathy. The hard-working Diarmuid had been in fine form when last we spoke. Hearing Fintan Fanning say his name was quite a shock. But it was only short-lived, as a glance to my left revealed the smirking Haughian and all was well with the world.

Smoothest speaker: Bit of a tough one this. On the one hand you have the dulcet tones of Robert McHugh from Baltinglass, reminding a person of one of those radio DJs from the 1980s who were hosts on shows like the ‘Love Zone’ or ‘Six of the Best’. McHugh’s words remind me of warm Radox-infused bath water, washing over you, soothing you, reassuring you.

However, then we have Avoca’s Michael O’Neill, a man blessed with a tone of clarity; commanding. No Radox in this bath water, not too much seductive heat either, just overflowing with facts and common sense.

But it’s McHugh that gets the nod. Baltinglass always tend to have straight shooters as their club delegates. McHugh is another straight shooter but one who wraps his words up in a disarmingly silky tone.

Hardest worker: Shauna Kelly. Flat out bringing the microphone to the delegates the whole evening. Fair play. At one point she needed to slip out for a moment, and she left the microphone with me. I have to be honest; a strange sense of intoxicating power came over me. I was in control of proceedings. She returned moments later, and the feeling passed, but I liked it...

Coolest hairstyle: Several nominees for this one, to be fair. James ‘Bear’ Doran from Carnew was sporting a very smooth, well parted style. Mikey Fahy from Avoca had a tidy crop of hair that slipped effortlessly into his well-manicured beard. Fair play!

Dunlavin’s James Whelan had something of a suave look about him, as if he had just stepped out of his convertible having enjoyed the breeze flowing through his silky locks all the way from his front door to Aughrim.

Kilcoole’s Conor Murphy Toole had a head of hair that was full of bounce and life and lustre.

But the winner is Alan ‘Tubber’ Nolan from Annacurra, a proud delegate boasting the finest of man buns and ‘Castaway’ beards who would have looked equally at home either living alone on a deserted island or strolling down a Parisian catwalk as a male model. Not easy to perfect a look that crosses both of those worlds.