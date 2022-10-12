Wicklow

11.6°C Dublin

No luck of the Irish in qualifying draw

Jurgen Klinsmann draws the Republic of Ireland out of the pot during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying draw in Frankfurt. Expand

Jurgen Klinsmann draws the Republic of Ireland out of the pot during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying draw in Frankfurt.

Dave Devereux

If Stephen Kenny didn’t have bad luck, he’d have no damned luck at all. If the manager’s most fervent enemy decided to hand pick the worst possible Euro 2024 qualifying draw, he couldn’t have come up with a much more searching test than what the Republic of Ireland were landed with.

As if getting the Netherlands from pot one wasn’t bad enough, Kenny’s men also have to tackle the mighty France, the highest ranked team from the second pot. Throw Greece into the mix and it’s looking dodgier than a Paul Pogba haircut, while, given some of Ireland’s recent results, Gibraltar could even be the rock that they perish on.

