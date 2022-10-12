No luck of the Irish in qualifying draw

If Stephen Kenny didn’t have bad luck, he’d have no damned luck at all. If the manager’s most fervent enemy decided to hand pick the worst possible Euro 2024 qualifying draw, he couldn’t have come up with a much more searching test than what the Republic of Ireland were landed with.

As if getting the Netherlands from pot one wasn’t bad enough, Kenny’s men also have to tackle the mighty France, the highest ranked team from the second pot. Throw Greece into the mix and it’s looking dodgier than a Paul Pogba haircut, while, given some of Ireland’s recent results, Gibraltar could even be the rock that they perish on.

Every cloud has a silver lining and all that malarkey though. The reason you want to qualify for major tournaments is to pit your wits against the big boys, so why not get it out of the way early? If we fail to make it to Germany for the tournament itself, at least we’ll get a taste of where we stand against the footballing elite.

The players and manager should relish going up against European giants like France and the Netherlands, while for the supporters it will make a welcome change from going to see the team battling against Denmark or Wales for the umpteenth time. The faithful travelling support certainly won’t mind trips to Amsterdam, Paris, Greece and Gibraltar either.

There’s a feeling that Ireland may even perform better against higher ranked sides as, lord knows, we’ve habitually huffed and puffed against the minnows, and that trend has continued in recent times. Not that I’m expecting them to finish ahead of either Holland or France in the group, but at least it will be easier to get motivated taking on teams of a higher calibre.

Kenny and co. can look on this as an opportunity. Not much will be expected of them so, in a sense, the pressure is off.

If they can put in half decent performances against the two top seeds, managing to take any points from those games would be an unexpected bonus.

There can be no excuses for not beating Gibraltar home and away, so it should come down to battling with Greece to see who finishes third in the group. That said, Ireland could finish bottom of the group and still end up in a play-off based on their Nations League ranking so it’s all up in the air.

A top-two finish looks about as likely as Richard Dunne coming out of retirement to avenge that Thierry Henry handball that broke Irish hearts 13 years ago, but now is the time for fanciful thoughts, before dreams turn into nightmares.

A play-off place looks the more likely route if Ireland are to qualify, but that particular path is dependent on a multitude of permutations.

I’ve gotten the abacus and calculator out and I’m still scratching my head, but basically if most of the teams ranked above Ireland qualify for the tournament automatically, the back door would swing open for Stephen Kenny’s side.

That said, given some of Ireland’s recent results, at this point in time, nobody would be overly confident of them coming through a one-leg semi-final and final to book a place at the tournament in Germany, although plenty of water will flow under the bridge between now and them.

If that scenario arises, it could well come down to the luck of the draw and we certainly could do with a change of fortune in that regard, as it definitely didn’t favour the Boys in Green in the Euros qualification draw in Frankfurt.

At the risk of sounding like my all-time favourite sitcom character, the one and only Jim Royle – the luck of the Irish my arse.