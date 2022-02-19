Nightmare maiden flight for Seagulls as Cork run amok at the Carlisle

Barry Coffey of Cork City heads to score his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match against Bray Wanderers.

Bray Wanderers 0

Cork City 6

If first impressions count, the Bray Wanderers 2022 project have drastic amends to make.

Cork City tore the Seagulls to shreds with a blistering five goals in 20 minutes to make it a nightmare maiden outing for the Co. Wicklow club.

Even the most pessimistic Bray fan would surely not have expected such an outcome as Pat Devlin’s side took a pounding in a surreal second half.

There were flares on the pitch prior to kick-off but there were nearly fireworks too after just four minutes. Striker Rob Manley’s clever lay-off was picked up by Paul Fox who seemed hesitant and rather sheepishly squared it to Kurtis Byrne who failed to generate sufficient power to trouble David Harrington in the City goal.

Manley proved his worth at the other end too moments later. Kevin O’Connor’s corner kick was glanced on by Celtic loanee Barry Coffey and Manley hacked it off the line.

Bray’s brightest spark in the first half was undoubtedly Vilius Labutis. He sent a measured half-volley inches wide after Byrne’s corner kick had been cleared.

A snapshot from Cork’s Cian Bargary on right side of the penalty area was viciously struck and Stephen McGuinness took the sting out of it before grabbing the rebound immediately.

Wanderers had started the contest much brighter, but it then turned into a battle of attrition before City began to take a grip on proceedings.

Sean Callan was desperately unlucky with injuries in 2021 and has looked a man reborn in pre-season but his jinx continued when he was forced to withdraw on 33 minutes. Bray were waiting to take a corner as Jack Hudson was introduced and Byrne’s delivery from the flag kick was woeful, which was then sliced behind by Zak O’Neill.

From Harrington’s kick-out, Cian Murphy nodded it on, and Dylan McGlade took it in his stride; keeping his cool as he slotted past McGuinness to haunt his former club.

On the stroke of half-time, Murphy was slid in, and he decided to shoot early from 20 yards out which was repelled as McGuinness saved smartly.

Labutis registered another effort for the hosts in stoppage, but it was a bread and butter save for Harrington.

Alleged fighting in the stands between the two sets of fans caused a delay to the start of the second half of 15 minutes. Flares were also frequently flung onto the field throughout the contest causing several delays and potentially causing hefty fines too.

If Bray fans knew what was in store after the interval, they might well have headed for the gate before Gavin Colfer restarted proceedings.

It could have been so different. A cross from Keith Dalton held up in front of the City goalkeeper and it almost allowed Paul Fox to meet it but he was beaten to it by milliseconds by the shot-stopper.

A Byrne corner then sailed over everyone except Dan Blackbyrne at the back post, but his side-footed effort finished in the side netting.

Byrne went close himself on 53 minutes. He sprayed a lovely pass out to the left flank for Fox. The winger controlled it and curled over an inviting cross that Byrne met on the volley, but his effort bounced a yard wide of the target.

Things went rapidly downhill after that as City strolled in five goals in 20 minutes.

Barry Coffey opened the floodgates as he collected a pass and weaved past a few static Bray men before managing to find the bottom corner with his strike from 20 yards.

Two minutes later, Kevin O’Connor took a short corner to Ruairi Keating and collected the return. His in-swinging cross was a thing of beauty and it left Coffey with the simple task of merely changing the ball’s direction six yards out to land his second.

Less than 60 seconds later, McGlade again broke the offside trap, and he steered the ball past McGuinness before it nestled in the same corner Coffey had fouled minutes later.

Within three minutes, McGlade had sealed his hat-trick with the pick of the evening’s goals. Having run beyond the Bray defence, he had the vision – and the ability – to nonchalantly lift it over McGuinness and it dipped below the crossbar just in time to send the City fans into raptures.

Five became six on 76 minutes and you just knew Bray’s luck was out when Keating’s strike from inside the area took a wicked deflection to fly past the hapless McGuinness.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Dan Blackbyrne, Hugh Douglas, Sean Callan; Keith Dalton, Zak O’Neill, Vilius Labutis, Dean Zambra, Paul Fox; Kurtis Byrne; Rob Manley. Subs: Jack Hudson for Callan (33); Eoin Massey for Zambra (66); Eoin Massey for O’Neill (66); Darragh Lynch for Manley (86); Callum Thompson for Dalton (86). Not used: Michael Kelly, Dean Casey, Eoin McPhillips, Ugo Anny Nzekwue.

Cork City: David Harrington; Jonas Hakkinen, Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; Cian Bargary, Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey, Dylan McGlade; Cian Murphy, Ruairi Keating. Subs: Matt Healy for Bolger (70); James Doona for McGlade (70). Not used: Jimmy Corcoran, Uniss Kargbo, Ronan Hurley, Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan, Matt Srbely, Oran Crowe.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.