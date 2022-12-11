Nifty Naoise O’Reilly secures historic AIL Conference crown for Wicklow with late match-winning try

The Wicklow team who defeated Galwegians to secure the AIL Conference title in Ashtown Lane on Saturday evening.

Wicklow 22

Galwegians 17

The dancing feet of Naoise O’Reilly proved crucial as the Wicklow star scored the match-winning try to secure a historic 22-17 win over Galwegians in the AIL conference final at Ashtown Lane on Saturday evening.

The strides Jason Moreton’s side made this season have been phenomenal. Having endured some tough days in their opening season at this top level last year, they rebounded and recalibrated and have proved an exceptional group of talented and young players in 2022.

The club has one of the best girls’ underage systems in the country so you can be sure the conveyer belt will keep producing in the years to come.

Really and truly, the sky is the limit.

Wicklow made the dream start. A brace of tries scored by Meagan Parkinson and another from Sarah Gleeson gave them a 17-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Ill-discipline was nearly the undoing of the hosts. Three yellow cards for Rachel Griffey, O’Reilly and Caoimhe Molloy put them under the cosh. Elizabeth McNicholas and Grace Browne Moran scored for the visitors to make it 17-14 at the break.

The lightning quick O’Reilly scored the try on the hour mark. She has now cemented her name in the club’s folklore. It is their first national trophy. They’ll be hoping that this is the first of many national trophies in the coming years.

12 months ago, the idea of Wicklow winning the conference title was a dream and it wouldn’t have been predicted by many. They’ve looked like a team on a mission this season, making notable improvements and winning some key games against established sides like Cooke, Suttonians and Galwegians. They also gave a much better account of themselves when they played the best teams.

shtown Lane was the venue for the final. Wicklow finished the regular season in fifth, meaning they earned home advantage for both the semi-final and final. Despite the bitterly cold conditions, they had a roaring crowd behind them to spur them onto victory. The power of the 16th player.

It only took the home side a couple of minutes to storm into an early lead. From their first visit in the danger zone, some crisp passing got the ball to Parkinson who scored in the left corner.

’Weigians looked for a quick response. Out-half Nicole Fowley was marshalling their attacks all game. They worked their way into the opposition half.

Parkinson managed to intercept a pass from Ursula Sammon. The speedy winger went tearing downfield, jinking inside and outside, evading the chasing defenders, making it all the way to the line for the try to make it 10-0.

A few minutes later, they extended their advantage. The scrum has been one of their strengths this season. They definitely had the edge at the set piece. They got a scrum penalty which Beth Roberts kicked into the corner to put them on the doorstep of the scoring zone.

The lineout was a bit messy, but they didn’t lose the ball. Beth Roberts with a timely pass found the rushing Gleeson who scored underneath the sticks. Beth Roberts slotted the simple conversion. It was 17-0, with only a quarter of an hour played.

The second quarter was far more challenging for the home side. Discipline became a huge problem, penalty after penalty gave the visitors easy access into attacking territory.

Griffey was the first to go to the bin, O’Reilly was next for a deliberate knock down out wide, leaving them with only 13 players on the pitch.

Last season’s conference final runners up now with the upper hand and made it count as McNicholas went over from close range to get their first score of the game. Fowley added the extras.

The Connacht side were on the hunt again. They started to grow in confidence, winger Sarah O’Connell and centre Orla Dixon began stretching their legs, making valuable metres for their team, getting them back into the 22.

The Wicklow defence did their best to prevent another try, but in the 35th minute, Browne Moran crashed over for the try. Fowley made it a three-point game with the scoreboard reading 17-14 at half-time.

There was a tense feeling around the ground going into the second half. Suddenly the crowd had gone quiet. Wicklow started the second half without Molloy, who was their third player to receive a yellow card.

The influential Fowley drew the sides level early in the second half. The game was getting very cagey.

Jason Moreton’s charges started to grow back into the game, retaining possession well. On the hour mark, their pressure was rewarded after some good backline play finished in a try for O’Reilly.

Ella Roberts tipped the ball onto Aoibhin Stone who unleashed O’Reilly. The winger with dancing feet made it all the way over the whitewash. Wicklow were back in the driving seat at 22-17.

Substitute Roisin Stone had a great impact on the game. The lively scrum half made some great darts, her direct running put Wicklow on the front foot for most of the last quarter.

Eoghan Maher’s side tried to create one last attack, but a strong O’Reilly hit was enough to dislodge the ball out of Fowley’s grasp. The final whistle blew, and the crowd erupted.

WICKLOW: Ella Roberts; Naoise O’Reilly, Aoibhin Stone, Sarah Gleeson, Meagan Parkinson; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell (capt.); Linda Dempsey, Eimear Douglas, Lauren Barry, Rachel Griffey, Jessica Schmidt, Caoimhe Molloy, Nicola Schmidt, Niamh Ni Dhroma. Replacements: Noelle Ward, Becky Condren, Loretta Gilbert, Orla Molloy, Leah Murphy, Roisin Stone, Suzanne Tyrrell, Jocelyn Jones.

GALWEGIANS: Mairéad Coyne; Sarah O’Connell, Orla Dixon, Ursula Sammon, Laoise McGonagle; Nicole Fowley (capt.), Mary Healy; Jessica Loftus, Emily Gavin, Ellen Connolly, Fiona Scally, Dearbhla Canty, Elizabeth McNicholas, Nolwenn Dubois, Lisa-Marie Murphy. Replacements: Ruby Lynch, Hannah Coen, Faith Oviawe, Kayla Waldron, Grace Browne Moran, Olivia Haverty, Tanya Farrell, Sinead O’Brien.