Newtown United bow out after fine effort against St Paul’s in the Leinster Junior Cup

Enniskerry's Chris Greene looks for options during the Leinster Junior Cup clash with Straffan on Sunday morning. Newtown United bowed out of the same competition after defeat to St Paul's of Artane.

Newtown United A bowed out of the O’Neill’s Leinster Junior Cup competition when they fell to the strong LSL side St Paul’s of Artane.

The Dublin side are in the same league as Enniskerry YC (Senior Sunday) who defeated Straffan from Kildare in the same competition last weekend and despite Newtown taking the lead in the first half, the visitors pushed on to secure a place in the next round.

The Magpies took the lead when former Wicklow Senior footballer Mark Fitzsimons fired home from a Stewie Synnott cross.

However, the Artane outfit showed their class as they equalised not long after and they pushed 3-1 ahead as they punished minor errors by the home side.

Bobby Greenan added Newtown’s second goal of the day but there was no stopping St Paul’s as they ran out 5-2 winners.

LSL

Greystones AFC fought back to secure a draw against St Patrick’s CY FC in the Leinster Senior League Senior Sunday 1 campaign last Friday night.

Having fallen behind to the home side and going down to 10 men, the Co. Wicklow side rallied and secured a draw with a late goal.

The result sees Greystones in eighth place on 15 points after 11 games, 12 points behind league leaders Tolka Rovers but with two games in hand.

They are at home to Swords Celtic on Sunday morning next.

Arklow Town’s narrow 1-0 win over bottom placed St John Bosco last Friday night sees them sit three points clear of Ayrfield United at the top of the Senior Sunday 1A league.

St Kevin’s Boys, Inchicore Athletic and Usher Celtic are also in hot pursuit of the Travers Insurances Park side with all four sides having games in hand on the league leaders, but Usher Celtic is probably the healthiest position in that regard, having five games in hand on the Co. Wicklow outfit.

Blessington FC recorded a morale-boosting 2-3 victory away to Home Farm in the Premier Sunday league last weekend, having had to fight back from 2-0 down after the half-time break.

Goals from Adam Cullen, Paddy and Conor O’Toole secured the points for the Crosschapel side who now sit in third spot on 19 points after 14 games with Cabinteely way out in front on 28 points after 12 games.

It’s a wide-open league at this stage with five of the teams with numerous games in hand.

Ardmore Rovers saw their involvement in the Lummy O’Reilly Cup competition end at the hands of Tullamore Town on Sunday morning in Leah Victoria Park when the Co. Offaly side put three past the Bray outfit.

The Ardmore men are sitting in ninth position in the Senior Sunday 1B table, and they take on league leaders Kilmore Celtic this Sunday morning at home.

Enniskerry’s second side were free last weekend, but they take on fifth-placed Rivervalley Rangers on Saturday at 1pm in Berryfield. Their last result was a narrow 1-0 win at home against Cloghertown United FC to create a four-game winning streak and currently sit in second spot, three points behind Dingle United who have two games in hand on the Co. Wicklow men.

Wicklow Town will make the journey to Dundrum to take on the fifth-placed side in the Major Saturday 1B league having enjoyed a weekend off.

The Whitegates crew will be eager to bounce back from their 2-3 defeat to league leaders Kilbarrack at home last time out and hopefully catch the Dundrum men who sit three points above them.

That games takes place on Saturday at 2pm.