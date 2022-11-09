Newtown lead the way after impressive win against Wicklow Rovers

Newtown United 3

Wicklow Rovers 0

Newtown United secured top spot in Division 3 after their impressive 3-0 win over Wicklow Rovers at Whitegates on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies sit one point clear of their nearest challengers Rathnew while the Whitegates crew are in something of a precarious position with one point from three games and with only Carnew below them who have yet to kick a ball in this year’s competition

It was a bright start from the travelling side. A free-kick in a dangerous area was awarded to Newtown in the fifth minute. Terry Murphy stepped up to take it, but the Rovers wall did its job and blocked Murphy’s strike.

Murphy had another chance five minutes later when striker Ryan Clarke was taken down in the same area.

This time Murphy went for a curling strike around the wall which looked to be nestling into the top corner, but Pat Sammon in the Rovers goal pulled off a great save to tip the ball around the post.

The away side were dealt a huge blow in the 25th minute when two of their players were forced off through injury.

Midfielder Ryan Kenny pulled up in the fifth minute with a calf injury and tried to play on for 20 minutes but couldn’t continue and was replaced by substitute Liam Keogh.

Keogh wasn’t on the pitch for two minutes before he got a nasty looking knee injury which also forced him to be substituted.

The home side thought they had done enough to open the scoring two minutes before half-time as Anto Hill picked out Dylan Frazer with a ball across the box which Frazer dispatched.

Rovers celebrated but the referee flagged for offside, much to the frustration of the Rovers sideline.

Newtown didn’t take long to get going in the second half. Terry Murphy broke down the left wing and squared the ball across the box to strike Ryan Clarke, who easily slotted into the back of the net in the 47th minute.

Rovers should have grabbed a goal back in the 61st minute when a long ball by substitute Evan Snell picked out Owen Gregory in the box.

Gregory took the shot on the volley first time but snatched at his chance and drove the ball wide.

Newtown got their second of the game in the 70th minute.

Another great run by Terry Murphy was this time followed up with a tidy finish past Pat Sammon in the Wicklow Rovers goal. A brilliant finish by Murphy to give his side a much-needed two-goal lead in the late stages.

Murphy made sure of the three points in the final five minutes when he found the back of the net again with another inch-perfect strike into the bottom corner, giving Sammon in goal no chance of keeping it out.

A well-earned three points for league leaders Newtown United who are still unbeaten in the league with two wins and two draws in their first four games in Division 3.

They host Rathnew next Sunday at the Matt Kelly as they will look to put even more points on the board, although Rathnew may be their most difficult game so far as the Village side are just that one point behind the leaders in second place.

Wicklow Rovers will be disappointed they didn’t take their chances when they came and will have to start getting more points as they currently sit second from bottom with just one point in their opening three games.

The Whitegates crew will now look to put this loss behind them as they host Ballywaltrim at home next Sunday.

Wicklow Rovers: 1. Pat Sammon, 2. Ronan Earls, 3. Nicky Kearney, 4. James Byrne, 5. Adam Brown, 6. Fionn Matthews, 7. Owen Gregory, 8. Darragh Mossey, 9. Dylan Frazer, 10. Anto Hill, 11. Jack Doherty. Sub: Evan Snell for Anto Hill (45).

Newtown United: 1. Aaron Hackett, 2. Ross Carthy, 3. Emmett Hickey, 4. Dan Taylor, 5. Paudie Gammell, 6. Rob Clarkson, 7. Oisin Kelly, 8. Ryan Kenny, 9. Ryan Clarke, 10. Karl Carthy, 11. Terry Murphy. Subs: Liam Keogh for Ryan Kenny (25), Mark O’Brien for Liam Keogh (28).

Referee: C. O’Reilly