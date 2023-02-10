Newtown ladies to take on the Rose of Tralee and her team at the Páidí Ó Sé football festival in Dingle

The Newtown ladies football team who will take part in the 34th Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó SÉ Football festival in the Dingle Peninsula from February 24 to 26.

Newtown’s ladies football team will compete against the current Rose Of Tralee and her Westmeath club when the Magpies attend the 34th Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó SÉ Football festival in the Dingle Peninsula from February 24 to 26.

Rachel Duffy, who won the 2022 Rose of Tralee crown, will line out with her club Cill Óige of Westmeath who will be competing against Wicklow’s Newtown, Anascaul/Castlegregory and local side Dingle Ladies in the Junior competition.

The Newtown LGFA side described taking part in the prestigous competition as “a huge honour for our club and a first for our club”.

Longford’s Clonguish will be attempting to make it a unique three-in-a-row wins in the Senior ladies’ competition as they line out against Cavan’s Crosserlough as well as Dublin’s Thomas Davis with one more team to be announced.

Ratoath Ladies are back for the Intermediate ladies’ competition alongside Kerry’s Corca Dhuibhne, Dublin’s Clann Mhuire and Cavan side Belturbet.

The Senior men’s competition sees Galway’s Killannin, Clonguish of Longford, O’Dempseys of Laois and Clara of Offaly.

Finally, the men’s Junior competition will see Kerry’s Beale up against newcomers Camogue Rovers of Limerick and St James’ of Cork as well as London’s Wandsworth Gaels.

The football festival, which was founded by eight-time All-Ireland winner Páidí Ó Sé, is supported by Lidl Ireland, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta, and has attracted over 18,000 club players since it was founded in 1989.

“We are thrilled to keep driving forward Páidí’s vision to attract new people to the peninsula every year to play Gaelic football,” said Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé.

“His intention was that they would come back again and again to holiday here. His dream has become a reality. Clubs are really enthusiastic to be involved and we have planned a great weekend of craic and entertainment for them.

“A special mention is due to Lidl who are in the sixth year of their partnership with us and who have contributed enormously to promoting ladies’ football in the country, being a key driver of the growth of Ladies Gaelic games in Ireland through their LGFA sponsorship.

“Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Údarás na Gaeltachta who are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, as they understand the big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that fashion retailers EJMenswear of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family, are partnering up with us to ensure it will be a weekend to remember,” he added.