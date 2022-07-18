Newtown cruise to victory over Blessington in Division 3 final

Newtown's Aisling McDonald takes on the Blessington defence in the Division 4 league final against Blessington in Roundwood.

Wicklow LGFA fixtures committee member Tom Fleming presents the Division 4 trophy to Newtown captain Beckey Martin after her side beat Blessington in Roundwood.

Newtown 1-17

Blessington 2-4

A dozen points split evenly between the boots of Aisling McDonald and Una Power helped Newtown cruise to victory over a gallant Blessington in the Wicklow LGFA Division 4 decider last weekend.

The final brought a fine crowd of supporters to the An Tóchar GAA grounds in Roundwood on Saturday evening last, July 16.

In ideal conditions on a pleasant evening for football, Blessington began in confident fashion and had an early goal from centre-forward Paige McDonald. She added a point, and it began to look in these opening minutes that Newtown would be under pressure.

Leah Quigley added another point before Newtown began to find their feet. Hannah Martin, Aisling McDonald and Una Power began to come into the game and Newtown launched a few attacks.

However, they were guilty of some desperate shooting and just could not score in the opening quarter. Their general play and movement with the ball and off the ball gradually improved and the team as a whole began to play well together as a unit.

Their one failing was their total inability to get on the scoreboard. Eventually Una Power broke the deadlock for the Magpies when she opened their account after 17 minutes had passed.

Once that bubble had been burst the Newtown ladies began to find the range a little more easily. They were still guilty of bad misses but points followed from Aisling McDonald and Emma Byrne.

Blessington had gone out of the game but in a rare attack the Lakesiders netted a second goal from Isabella Halligan.

This halted the Newtown momentum but when they got going again, they began to pick off their points. Una Power, Aisling McDonald, Hannah Martin, Shelley McDonald and Aisling again all pointed to leave the scores tied up at 0-8 for Newtown to 2-2 for Blessington at the half-time break.

Newtown were turning round to play away from the clubhouse end, but it made little difference as they were comfortably on top in the second half.

They got off to a great start when Hannah Martin converted a penalty after four minutes. It was their only goal of the game, but Newtown went on to pick off points with regularity.

By 20 minutes their score had grown to 1-14 with points from Dawn McKenna, Aisling McDonald, Hannah Martin, Una Power, (2) and April McKenna.

Blessington had yet to score in this half, but Paige McDonald halted the Newtown flow when she scored two quick points to bring the Blessington total to 2-4.

However, Newtown re-established their rhythm and finished with three further points from Una Power (2) and an Aisling McDonald score which went over off the post and they ran out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 1-17 to 2-4.

After the game Tom Fleming, representing the Wicklow LGFA County Board, presented the Division 4 LGFA League trophy to Newtown captain Becky Heffernan.

Newtown: Sophie Lacey; Becky Heffernan, Kim Mooney, Kealy Merriman; Ava McGlynn, Hannah Martin (1-2), Dee Smyth; Aisling McDonald (0-6), Nicola Fitzsimons; Dawn McKenna, Una Power (0-6), April McKenna (0-1); Caithlin Butler, Emma Byrne (0-1), Shelby McDonald (0-1). Subs: Farah Doyle, Kirsty Mooney, Lydia Synnott, Tara Carey, Sarah Nolan.

Blessington: Emma Carpenter; Alanah Phibbs, Sarah Mullally, Nicole Walsh; Ava Jordan Dempsey, Eilis Reid, Abbie O’Riordan; Roisin Doyle, Caoimhe Kinsella; Leah Quigley (0-1), Paige McDonald (1-3), Saidhbh Cotter; Asia Duggan, Hope Walsh, Isabelle Halligan (1-0). Subs: Grace Quigley, Niamh Kinsella, Miceala Garvey, Amanda Lynch.

Referee: Pat Murphy (Thomas Davis)