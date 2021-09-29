News from the GAA clubs

Úna Murray (centre) with her daughters Iona (3) and Eilis and sons John and Tommy after Barndarrig’s great win over Avoca.

BALLYMANUS

The intermediates had a good win in their opening round of championship 2021 against Kilmacanogue in Rathnew on a scoreline of 2-7 to 9pts last Saturday evening.

Playing with a tricky wind, it was a game of two halves really, with our opening 30 minutes paving the way for victory when we entered half time leading 2-5 to 6 points after goals from Paddy and Mark.

Scores were proving a lot more difficult in the second half, but we did enough to get the result we needed. There were lots of positives in the game, including Sean, David and Oisin, the three debutants, but also lots to work on.

The lads have a quick turnaround, playing Kilcoole in their second championship game in Roundwood this Sunday at 2pm. Hopefully some of the lads that picked up injuries recently will be available for selection this week to strengthen the squad again.

There was no lotto jackpot winner last week from 3, 10, 12, and 17. Match-three winners were Enda McGrath, Glen Farrar, Cory, Taylor, Kasey Cullen, Billy Byrne, P. J. Doyle, Catriona Leeson and Noel Murphy. Thanks to all for supporting Ballymanus lotto.

Finally, congrats to Deirdre O’Neill and Martin O’Brien on their recent engagement.

COOLKENNO

PEIL IDIRMHEÁNACH: At last, we have lift off! Following the first round of Intermediate championship matches this last weekend; we now know our round two opponents. We’ll be taking on Valleymount who had a four-point win against Ballinacor. Keep an eye on our social media for further details.

LATÓ: There was no winner of our lotto jackpot of €1700. The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 24 and 32. The winners of the lucky dip were Paula Haskins, Sharon Doyle, Rachel Bermingham and Cillian Rheinish.

PEIL SÓISIR: Our Junior team also found out their championship opponents. We’ll be in Group 2 alongside Aughrim, An Tóchar and Laragh.

ST PATRICK’S

It was an extremely busy week for all our football teams this week. Our Senior men and ladies team both with very good wins.

Our Senior footballers dispatched Newtown to progress to the next round of the championship, winning 2-15 to 0-12. The squad was, Shane Doyle, Padraig Higgins, Niall Higgins, Niall Donnelly, Aidan Dunne, Simon Boucher, Patrick O’Keane, Wayne Doyle, Dean Healy, John Crowe, Luca Rampersaud, Patrick MacWalter, Paul O’Brien, Bryan Doyle, Matthew Traynor and Thomas Kelly. The subs were Ian Murphy, Ciaran McGettigan, Ciaran Doyle, Shane Murley, Conor O’Brien, Fionn Luddy, Jack Fox, Ronan Murray and Mark Evans.

The scorers were Tommy Kelly, Padge 0-04, Dean Healy 1-01, John Crowe 1-0, Shane Doyle 0-1, Luca Rampersaud 0-1, Shane Murley 0-01 and Ciaran McGerrigan 0-01. The management was Casey O’Brien, Gary Duffy, Damian O’Brien and Ronan Connolly. They will face AGB in the next round.

Our Senior ladies had a massive victory over Tinahely in difficult conditions on Sunday. What a great win in the championship.

Unfortunately, our Junior A men and ladies were both beaten by Rathnew and Tinahely. Our Junior B ladies were defeated by Newtown.

Our juvenile camogie is going very well. We had a blitz with Avondale, Kilcoole and Glenealy.

The St Patrick’s club lotto draw took place on Monday, September 27. The numbers drawn were as follows: 4, 7, 26 and 30, with the bonus: number 13.

The next draw will take place on September 27. The match-five jackpot will be €10,000. The match-four jackpot will be €5,000.

Match-three will be €250. Don’t forget Monday night is lotto night. All links and details can be found online. All tickets can be purchased online or from our online Mobile Lotto Sellers Eddie Leonard 086 8349272, Don Griffin 086 8281808 and John Smith 086 8130477. We are currently recruiting Online Mobile Lotto Sellers. If interested in assisting with the Online Mobile Lotto Selling, please contact us. The St Patrick’s GAA Club Fundraising Lotto draws which runs on a weekly basis play a huge part in the clubs fundraising efforts. You can now offer your support by playing online.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick.

DUNLAVIN

On Sunday 26th our first team came up against Blessington in the first round of the championship in Aughrim. The final score was Dunlavin 3-7 to Blessington 1-14. It was a slow start for us in the first half but we had a great comeback in the second half with only a point behind at the end of the game.

The Dunlavin scorers were 2-3 Cian O’Sullivan, 1-1 Gary Allen, 0-1 Shane O’Rourke, 0-1 Eoin Murtagh, 0-1 Martin Stack.

Keep updated with upcoming dates and scores on Facebook.

Great morning’s football on Saturday in Dunlavin for the last Go Games of 2021 and who better to play than the neighbours Donard-The Glen and Hollywood. Grassroots at its best. Well done everyone. Fantastic football from all under-7s and under-9s who took part.

Some of the Senior team brought down their silverware to show all the young players last Monday night following their league win. Our young players were delighted so well done everyone.

Dunlavin are the winners of the Division 4 Finan Cup final which was on September 21 in Avondale.

Great result from Dunlavin. Well done. Full-time score was Dunlavin 1-15, Avondale 1-12

S. Carty 1-3, J. Reid 0-5, J. Walsh 0-2, M. O’Rourke 0-2, B. Miley 0-1, T. Kelly 0-1, D. Wright 0-1.

Dunlavin GAA Club lotto from September 20 - numbers drawn: 6, 18, 24 and 29. There was no winner.

Well done to four match-three winners who recieve €65 each: Eoin Murtagh, Ronat Lillis, Clare Kelly and Bridie Tutty.

Promoters Prize: Glen Shop. Next week’s jackpot: €10,800.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

It was with a heavy heart that we learned last week of the sad and untimely passing of our friend and former clubmate Vincent Blake.

Vinny, as he was popularly known, passed to his eternal reward on Wednesday of last week. The Mullinacuffe Blake family have had a long and close association with our club and Vinny was at the heart of it.

Over the years from juvenile level up he was a vital and integral part of our successful championship winning teams at juvenile and adult level. As skillful and tenacious a half back as you were ever likely to find, Vinny epitomised what a clubman and teammate is all about.

A true Gael, when his lengthy and successful playing career was over, he continued to support and follow our club and being the proud Shillelagh and Wicklow man that he undoubtedly was he also became a huge supporter of Garden County Academy Squads.

An absolute gentleman on and off the pitch, loved and respected by anyone lucky enough to have known him.

Vinny, you will not be forgotten by teammates and club members. Rest easy a chara and no doubt you will continue to hoover up the vital breaking ball up above.

To Vinny’s wife, Mai, young sons, Hugh and Fionn, parents Tom and Marie, sisters Ann-Marie, Deirdre, brothers Ciaran and Dermot, their families, and to the wider Blake family circle and friends, all associated with our club extend our deepest sympathy.

The Junior A football team got their championship campaign off to a winning start on Friday of last week in Rathnew when defeating Eire Og Greystones on a scoreline of 0-18 to 3-6. A close encounter all through. Management and panel will be delighted to have got over the line and will look foward to preparing for the next round.

NEWTOWN

Mini magpies continues each Saturday morning from 11am for boys and girls aged 4-6 hopefully until the end of October, weather permitting. Thanks to Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Newtown for their continued support.

U-7s will continue to train Mondays 6.45 for the foreseeable. We are hoping to organise a couple more games for the kids. Parents are encouraged to join in and help out with training where possible.

8s and 10s girls were up in Ballinakill on Sunday morning for a blitz. Thanks to Hazel and Nicola for standing in and taking the under-8s. All the girls had a great day. Both teams were very competitive in all their matches. The attitude, performances and skill level are a credit to the effort the girls put in at training. Well done.

Training will continue on Saturday mornings at 11am for the next few weeks, weather permitting. The girls will have another blitz on 10th of October. Venue TBC.

Our 11s, Andy’s team, are playing Coolkenno in their divisional league final this Friday in Annacurra at 6.45pm. Eoin’s team are playing Shillelagh-Coolboy in their divisional league final this Friday in Annacurra at 6.45pm.

U13s are playing their championship semi-final on Monday (27th) v Ashford in Kilcoole at 6.30pm. Best of luck lads.

U14s girls are to play in the semi-final of the shield at home on Saturday at 2pm. Opponents to be confirmed

The U15s had a hard loss against Kilcoole in the Championship semi-final but are gearing up for the Shield final now in two weeks time.

The U17s played St Pats on Saturday afternoon in Ashford in their latest championship group match. In another good fast free flowing game, they came out of the wrong side of 3-12 to 4-7 score line. As has been the common theme in the last couple of games they led all the way to the final quarter only to unfortunately lose out in the final minutes.

Next up is An Tochar away, a game that is provisionally fixed for next Sunday 3rd Oct at 11.00.

The under 16s girls will continue to train on a Monday evening up to Christmas

The senior ladies played St Pats in the first round of the championship on Sunday the 26th. The ladies came out on the right side of the 4-3 to 1-6 score line. The scorers on the day were Aisling McDonald with 3 goals, Rachel Byrne with 1 goal, Una Power scored 2 points and Aisling Goff scored the third point. Next Sunday the ladies take on Bray at home.

Junior B championship team has been drawn against Bray Emmets, Lacken-Kilbride and Newcastle.

With having lost out to Bray in the semi-final last year and narrowly beating both Lacken-Kilbride and Newcastle to win the cup, these games will be hotly contested. This is a young team with many new faces coming through this year. The lads have been putting in a good effort so far. After winning the Cup there is good belief in the team.

Any and all the support we can get is a great encouragement to the lads.

Our Senior men took on St Patricks of Wicklow Town on Saturday, unfortunately despite a brave display the team came up short. Final result was 2-15 v 0-12 but it wasn’t a true reflection on the performance from the team. They await the losers from Round 2 which takes place this weekend and Round 3 will be on the weekend of the 9th and 10th October

Newtown GAA Lotto - the lotto numbers are between 1 and 30. The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 2, 3, 12, and 13. Two match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €9,400. The Newtown GAA lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next draw will be Monday, September 27.

Tickets are available to buy in most local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn.