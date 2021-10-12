News from the clubs

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our WDFL Premier team had a bad day at the office when they went down 4-2 away to Newtown United, Newtown proved the more clinical in front of goal to claim all three points. Jack Fox fired home both of the Rovers goals.

The Division 1 team lost 4-2 at home to Coolboy Rangers at Whitegates, this was a very competitive game that could have gone either way. Sean Leonard nabbed a brace for Rovers.

Our under-18 team took on local neighbours Ashford Rovers at Whitegates on Friday night. After an even start with both teams creating chances Ashford raced into a two goal lead. The lads then came back into the game and made it 2-2 with goals from Zach Harris and Luke Dunne.

Unfortunately for the men in green, Ashford fired home two further goals in the second period to go 4-2 up. Despite creating chances, the lads couldn’t make their chances count and the game finished 4-2.

On Saturday the under-12B team recorded an excellent away victory over Arklow Town Black team winning 3-1. Aiden Kelly and Cathal Dunne both found the back of the net with the third coming from a wicked deflection.

This was a very impressive result and display from this ever improving team.

The 14Bs travelled to Woodlands and came home with a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Greystones United. In a closely fought encounter Adam O’Brien fired home the crucial goal that earned Rovers a point in what was an excellent all round team performance.

On Sunday the 13As had a very impressive 5-0 home win over Newtown Juniors, Naoise Delaney blasted home an impressive personal haul of four goals with Sam Behan completing the scoring when he added a single.

The under-15s progressed to the next round of the SFAI Cup when they impressed in a 6-2 victory away to Arklow Town. Lorcan Sinnott helped himself to a splendid hat-trick, Harri Armstrong, Charlie Czwalina and Jack Macklin all added a goal apiece in a fine all-round team display.

Congratulations to Clodagh Jennings who was the recent winner of our October 50/50 draw winning €287.50, unluckily for Clodagh she failed to add the bonus ball jackpot of €1,600 to top up her winnings as her bonus ball 4 didn’t bring her joy in Wednesday night’s main lotto draw.

It means our bonus ball jackpot now increases to €1,700 for the November draw. Tickets are on sale for our 50/50 draw on a continuous basis, every draw will be streamed live on the club Facebook page. The draw has a guaranteed monthly winner, who will also have the chance to win a Jackpot prize by predicting the Bonus Ball Number in the main Irish Lottery draw that will take place the day after the winner is announced.

It’s a 50/50 draw, where 50 per cent of the revenue from ticket purchases will go to the winner and the other 50 per cent will go back into the club to support the upkeep, maintenance and enhance the facilities for everyone. The cost of a ticket is only €5, and you can buy as many tickets as you like. You can also subscribe to a monthly payment option, so that you won’t forget to enter into the draw each month!

The Jackpot prize is €1,700 for our November draw and will go up by a minimum of €100 per month if not won. Tickets will be available to purchase online via our club shop website www.wicklowroversclubshop.com on an ongoing basis, you can also purchase your tickets by contacting any committee member or any club member. The next draw will be live on the club Facebook page at 8pm on Tuesday 2nd of November. Many thanks from the Wicklow Rovers fundraising committee.

A special mention and the very best of luck to our under-14A manager Keith Neville who will be officiating the upcoming under-15 international between Republic of Ireland and Poland on Thursday, October 14, everyone at the club wishes you the very best of luck in the game. Well done, Keith.

The club’s weekly junior soccer academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne, Stephen Clarke and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

BRAY BOWLS

A very quiet week on the rink this week with the start of the Wednesday competition the highlight. There were some teething problems, but they have been ironed out and all will run smoothly from now on. The squads for the forthcoming Winter League have been picked and are pinned up in the club. Both squads will have a practice session next Saturday at 11am which will give all players a chance to impress the selectors and stake a claim for inclusion for the first match. Finally, we would like to wish Zak Martin bon voyage as he heads to Spain for a year and to say we will welcome him back with open arms.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, October 10, were 8, 10, 12 and 15. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Justin Doonan c/o Newtown United, John Keating c/o John Keating, Evan Snell c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €5600. The lotto has resumed with paper tickets as well as online tickets. The draw takes place in the Hibernia Inn on Sunday evenings. If any club or society are interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are at home to Cabinteely FC in the First Division on Friday, October 15. Kick off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the club website.

Academy results from last weekend were: Men under 19 were defeated 3-2 away to Cabinteely FC in the Shield on Sunday. Goal scorers were Charlie Gallagher and Darragh Lynch. The U17 boys defeated Derry City 1-0 away on Saturday. Dylan Ryan was the goal scorer. The girls under 17s were defeated 1-0 at home by Shamrock Rovers on Saturday.

Fixtures next week-end are: Saturday, 16 October Under 17 girls are away to Wexford Youths in Ferrycarrig Park. Kick off is 2.00pm. On Sunday, 17 October the under 19 girls play their final game of the season away to Bohemians in the Shield. Kick off at Oscar Traynor Road is 2.00pm. The under 19 men are at home to Drogheda United in the Carlisle Grounds in the Shield. Kick off is 2.00pm.

On Wednesday, 20 October the under 17 boys are away to Dundalk. Kick off in Oriel Park is 7.30pm.

For the latest club news visit our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Heavy rain on Friday and overnight on Saturday morning meant that games involving our under-8s and 9s were postponed.

Of the games that were played our under-10 Black team engaged in a high scoring game away to St. Anthonys Yellow. Their goalscorers were Tommy Ryan 2, Rian Martin 2, Finn Heffernan and Adon Thampi. On the day among the players who starred were Ryan, Martin, Reece Kearns and Fionn O’Toole.

Our under-10 Red team hosted Enniskerry in another high scoring game. John Paul Dunleavy and Alana Gray scored for Newtown while best on the day were Mateusz Purcell and Shobal Alex.

The under-11s (kindly sponsored by Shape Construction) played out a thrilling 3-all draw at home to Greystones A.

Goalscorers were Aaron Nolan, Gerry Hoban and a last gasp equaliser from Rory O’Gorman. On the day goalkeeper AJ Doyle and Bobby Spillane were among the players who shone.

Our 12s played away to Arklow United and despite a decent performance they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. Missing a couple of regulars Kaydin McMahon scored the Newtown goal. Among those to the fore were Leon O’Connor and John Turley.

Another team who was missing a couple of players were the under-13s (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) and despite plenty of good moments they went down to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Wicklow Rovers A.

Players who played well on the day included Luke Turley, Sebastian Anton and Aaron Roy.

No game for our under-14s this weekend but our 15s were at home to Enniskerry and despite a wholehearted display it was the away side that prevailed.

Two goals from Aaron Cawley and one from Brooklyn Doyle accounted for the Newtown total while Cawley, Eoghan Fox and Jamie Fitzgerald were the pick of the Newtown players.

Our Development Squad practise sessions continue to take place every Saturday from 10am until 11am in the Sportsfield. Development coaching caters for 4- to 6-year-olds. All our coaches are fully qualified and are Garda Vetted. For further information please contact Lauren (Mon-Fri. after 6pm) at 0851017518.

The club have joined forces with Senior club Newtown United to enter a Women’s team in the proposed new Wicklow Women’s League.

The team are training every Wednesday from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. The Wicklow League have five clubs confirmed including ourselves and have decided to run a 7 a side competition starting in October with the 11 a side commencing in the New Year (date to be confirmed). New players are always welcome regardless of ability levels.

Next weekend our Last Man Standing competition will resume after the international break with Round 3 and will cover the games on Sat.16th/Mon.18th October. 46 Players will be at the start line for Round as they all chase the €500 prize pot. Many thanks to everyone for your continued support.

Seven players from the club celebrate a birthday around this time and they are Freddie Hoban from the Development Squad, Under 8’s duo Jack Stephenson and Leighton Nolan, Under 9’s duo John Paul Dunleavy & Darren Keogh, Reece Kearns from the Under 10 Black team and Aaron Hackett from the Under 15’s. Happy birthday lads from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

For further information on all matters “Newtown Juniors F.C.” please contact the Secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.