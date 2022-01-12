New tournament is a positive step for hurling in Wicklow

Looking after the under-20 grade tends to pay big dividends at the time and in the years that follow. Above are Padraig Doyle and Danny Staunton after the All-Ireland U21 ‘B’ final win over Meath in Thurles in 2015. This weekend’s new tournament will hopefully be a step in the right direction.

A very positive new project begins life this weekend when the Wicklow under-20 regional hurling tournament gets underway in Ballinakill on Saturday morning at 10am.

Wicklow under-20 hurling manager Seamus Byrne has created this competition as a means to give young hurlers at a very important age games at a time that won’t have a major impact on the fixtures calendar.

At the same time he and his management team will be able to use the event as a trial for the under-20 county team who will take to the field later this year.

The competition will be played over three weekends with each region playing each other with the eventual winner being presented with the Kavanagh Cup, a prize provided by Wicklow GAA, and in memory of the last Jimmy Kavanagh from Annacurra.

In a letter to clubs, Seamus Byrne outlined his plans and asked that all clubs engage in the future development of Wicklow hurling by supporting the initiative.

“The Wicklow under-20 hurling management are running a series of regional hurling trials on the following dates this coming January: Saturday 15th, Saturday 22nd, Saturday 29th,” he wrote.

“All trial games will be held in the Centre of Excellence in Ballinakill commencing at 10am each day.

“We would ask all clubs to engage in the future development of Wicklow hurling by supporting this initiative and forward the names of players who are eligible for under-20 hurling in 2022.

“All players will be accommodated regardless of numbers presented from individual clubs. The primary focus and overall objective of the trials is to uncover and recruit new talent for the upcoming championship in 2022.

“The success of these trials will largely come down to the support the clubs will give in promoting our objectives within their club targeted groups, namely last year’s under-17 and eligible players for next year’s under 20s.

“This is a nationally identified age group who are very vulnerable to player drop-out.

“If we lose a player at this stage in their playing careers it is very difficult to get them re-engage.

“We are trying to help develop a player pathway from minor to adult level by giving meaningful games at a time of the year that does not affect the club calendar.

“The trials will consist of the following four regional teams made up of clubs in a particular region e.g., North, East, South and West.

“Six games played over three weekends. All teams will play each other once.

“We are looking to kick start the 2022 season in a positive manner, and as such are looking forward to your support for these inaugural Wicklow under-20 hurling regional trials,” he added.

At this moment in time, providing Covid doesn’t rear its ugly head, all four teams have been more or less confirmed, with some slight changes possible depending on how numbers work out.

Western Gaels, Kiltegan and Knockananna will make up the West team. Bray Emmets, Kilcoole and Éire Óg Greystones will compete under the North flag while Aughrim, Avondale, Glenealy and St Pat’s will represent the East. Carnew Emmets, Arklow Rocks, Barndarrig and Avoca and surrounding areas will play as the South.

Along with Seamus Byrne and his management team there are a host of well-known Wicklow hurling figures involved in the background of this very positive development, such as Ted Kennedy, Ray Nolan, Gary Byrne, Sean O’Sullivan, John O’Toole, Matt Byrne and Karl Cooke.

Seamus Byrne says that while his county team will be competing in the league and All-Ireland ‘B’ competition later this year, the creation of this competition is also extremely important in the sense that it will provide meaningful games at a decent standard.

It also has the potential to keep young hurlers involved in the game and prevent them from slipping away if they are having trouble breaking on to a club team.

“These lads are at that age where they really need games,” said Seamus.

Here’s hoping that this competition is a resounding success and that it is well supported come Saturday morning at 10am in Ballinakill and the weekends that follow.

Hurling in Wicklow needs a shot in the arm, in fact, it needs numerous shots in the arm so it’s wonderful to see this boost taking place on Saturday and it deserves all the support that the hurling community can give to it both in terms of players and supporters on the sidelines.