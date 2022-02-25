Neil smashes his personal best after storming run in Seville

Neil Wiktorski of Bray Runners who recorded the second fastest time in a marathon by a male Wicklow runner when he came home in 2:23:13 in Seville last weekend.

Bray Runners AC athlete Neil Wiktorski smashed his personal best at the Seville Marathon last Sunday, February 20, slicing two minutes off his personal best and coming close to beating the fastest time ever recorded by a Wicklow runner.

Talented Neil finished the 26.2 miles race in an incredible time of 2:23:13, knocking over two minutes off his previous marathon best of 2:25:34 set at Frankfurt in October 2016.

Neil’s Seville Marathon effort is the second fastest time clocked by a Wicklow athlete ever. Shay Faulkner’s 2:21:50 record set at the Belfast marathon in 1990 still stands the test of time over 32 years later. Neil’s fantastic run sees him hold the third fastest overall time recorded by a Wicklow runner, with Fionnuala McCormack coming home in 2:22:53 in Valencia late last year to take second spot.

Neil, a former Wicklow Senior Cross County champion was the 83rd male finisher at Seville among a field comprised with top international marathon athletes.

Advertised as Europe’s flattest marathon, Seville is a popular choice for athletes like Neil hoping to optimise their marathon efforts.

The course, which promises the opportunity to run a fast time as well as offering a picturesque route throughout the city, attracted more than 7,000 competitors at this year’s race.