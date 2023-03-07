Naoise O’Reilly bags a hat-trick for Wicklow in Energia AIL Cup tie against Suttonians

Suttonians 10

Wicklow 43

Naoise O’Reilly scored three of Wicklow’s seven tries in a dominant 10-43 victory over Suttonians in the Energia AIL Cup at JJ McDowell Park on Saturday evening.

O’Reilly’s pace was on show yet again. The rapid winger picked up a hat-trick along with a brace for Sarah Gleeson and tries from Ciara O’Leary and Roisin Stone.

Suttonians improved in the second half. They scored two tries for their efforts, but Wicklow’s superior first-half performance put the result to bed.

Signs would suggest that Jason Moreton’s team are going to improve on their fifth place ranking in the previous competition. They look to be going from strength to strength as the season progresses.

Wicklow came into the game in good form eager to back up last week’s victory over Cooke. It was the battle of the current and last season’s conference champions.

Suttonians mounted some early pressure on their opponents, asking immediate questions of the defence, but Wicklow dealt with it well.

In the sixth minute, the visitors opened the scoring. A scrum just inside the 22 provided the perfect opportunity for them to launch their first meaningful attack and in clinical fashion, they made it count.

The snippy Roisin Stone almost got over, with Caoimhe Molloy also just coming up short before the ball was swung out wide to O’Leary who put the ball down for the first try of the evening.

They added to their advantage a few minutes later. The speedsters combined as Roisin Stone made the initial break before linking up with her winger O’Reilly who activated her jet shoes, following up her own kick chase to run in for their second score. Beth Roberts kicked the conversion to make it 0-12.

Wicklow’s ability to transition from defence into attack was impressive throughout. Their defence stood strong again after Suttonians had another short period of possession.

Once they got the ball back, Wicklow looked confident in possession, using their forwards to good effect, making the metres to work them into good areas of the pitch. Roberts was alert to the space in behind and with a clever little kick through she found O’Reilly who touched down for her second try in quick succession.

O’Reilly was proving impossible to stop. The nifty winger secured a first half hat-trick. The scrum was the launching pad yet again. The ball was simply put through the hands, making its way to O’Reilly who blazed her way to the whitewash.

Their fifth try was created by a brilliant break from Jess Schmidt off the back of the scrum. The athletic backrow ate up the metres, nearly making it all the way herself before finding her support players, with Gleeson finishing off the move by scoring underneath the sticks. Roberts slotted the simple conversion. 0-29 was the score at the halftime break.

The home side came out fighting in the second half, giving a better account of themselves. Their backline started to show what they can do, and they scored a well worked try out wide.

Wicklow responded in the best way possible, working their way back to opposition territory, they were on the hunt for more.

Another powerful carry from Schmidt got them into that red zone. They were patient on the ball from here. Scrum half Stone used some tidy footwork to plot her way to the line scoring Wicklow’s sixth try.

The north Dublin team demonstrated how good their backs can be given half the chance again, when their centre carved through the middle of the defence. They went in for their second try,

Although, it was the winners who left with the last try of the fixture. Gleeson running a short distance to complete the intercept try. She converted her own score, claiming the full seven points. It finished 10-43.

Wicklow: Sarah Gleeson, Naoise O’Reilly, Aoibhin Stone, Erin McConnell, Meagan Parkinson, Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Caoimhe Molloy, Eimear Douglas, Lauren Barry, Laura Newsome, Rachel Griffey, Ciara O’Leary, Nicola Schmidt, Jessica Schmidt. Subs: Noelle Ward, Leah Murphy, Emma Curran, Suzanne Tyrell, Saoirse O’Reilly.