Myles was an integral part of golden era for Arklow Rocks

The death occurred of Myles Fortune on June 15 after a long illness borne with courage and fortitude. His death was received with a deep sense of sorrow throughout the area.

Myles Fortune was a great sportsman. He played football and hurling with the Arklow Rock Parnells club. It was a golden era for the ‘Rocks’ in the seventies and eighties.

During that period Myles was an integral part of the teams that brought glory to the club. With the club football team, he contested two county finals: the Intermediate final of 1976 against Kiltegan and the final of ’81 when they were defeated by neighbouring side Ballymoney.

He won the first of his three county senior hurling medals in 1977 when ‘Rocks’ defeated Glenealy. In 1981 he was on the losing side when the Rocks were defeated by Carnew Emmets in a thrilling encounter.

In 1982 the ‘Rocks’ had their revenge when they defeated Carnew. Myles played a key role that day, playing in centre field.

Playing in the corner-forward position he won his third senior medal in 1985 when the club defeated Kilcoole. In 1981 he was a member of the ‘Rocks’ team that captured the county Senior hurling sevens title.

He also wore the county jersey and was on the successful team panel that annexed the 1981 NHL. Myles was a popular member of Telecom Eireann staff where he gave exemplary service over a long period of years.

On his final journey from the funeral home to SS Mary & Peters church and later to St Gabriel’s Cemetery, his former teammates and fellow members of the Arklow Rock Parnells marched beside the cortege in a guard of honour with the green and white jersey draped on the coffin.

Myles was a dedicated family man, his commitment to his family was total and his loss to his wife Rosemary, son Tim and daughter Jennifer along with his sisters and brother is incalculable. We tender them our sincere sympathy.

Go ndeana Día trocaire ar a anam.