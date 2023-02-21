Murphy and Morrissey shine bright for Wicklow Rovers

Wicklow Rovers 1

Shillelagh United 0

WICKLOW ROVERS were in full celebration mode over the weekend after a Josh Murphy goal and the heroics of goalkeeper Ben Morrissey cemented a 1-0 win over Shillelagh United in the U12 Plate Final

Coming away from the game, Shillelagh will be wondering how they didn’t manage to get themselves on the scoresheet, considering the chances that they created on the day. First, Sean Jennings saw a strike at the end of a flowing move come back off the post.

Later in the game, the same young man was cruelly denied by a heroic last-ditch tackle by Jack Madden after he had done brilliantly to round Rovers goalkeeper Ben Morrissey, while at the death, a corner popped out to a Shillelagh man, whose rasping shot was saved brilliantly by Morrissey.

For their part, Wicklow fashioned a number of opportunities before they finally got the goal, with Shillelagh stopper Dan Dee coming to the rescue on more than one occasion. Eventually, though, Rovers got the goal that would prove to be the winner early in the second half.

A Will O’Callaghan free-kick was parried by Dee. From a narrow angle, Josh Murphy squeezed the ball home. Shillelagh couldn’t muster the equaliser and, when the final whistle blew, the jubilation on the faces of the Rovers players was clear for all to see.

“I had parents telling me that their lads were awake all night with anxiety waiting for this game,” said Wicklow Rovers manager Ian O’Callaghan. “I know before Christmas when it kept getting postponed, they were gutted, so every one of them were dying to play this match.

“If you see the pictures, you can see what it means to my lads. It was a tough season at times, and it showed in that final that they were desperate to win it. It was a huge, huge win.

“One of the things I said in the team talk at the end of the game was when this U12B team was created, there was a panel of 14, where there were seven players coming from different teams at the start of the season.

“At times, it was tough, but it got better and better over the course of the season. When we played in the plate league that the WDSL had created you could see that it was all coming together.”

The objective from now on will be to retain as many of those players as possible and O’Callaghan is hopeful that the taste of silverware will help.

“A lot of my lads would be involved in Gaelic football, hurling, rugby, you name it, and when you are trying to keep these lads engaged with this discipline, the importance of that game at the weekend, to give them that taste of victory, that taste of winning something, it makes them want to play football even more.”

Wicklow Rovers: Ben Morrissey, Seb Phelan, Josh Murphy, Jack Madden, Dougie Bowie, Joseph Morrissey, Will O’Callaghan, Robbie McCoy, Kube Cielecki, Arthur Thompson, Aidan Kelly, Alex Birell, Danny Vickers, Ferdia Lord, Karl Uhlemann, Sean Hyland.

Shillelagh United: Dan Dee, Sam Finucane, Ciaran Kenny, Kian Murray, Ben Simpson, Dylan Rooney, Luke Hillard, Jamie Clark Curran, Sean Jennings, Emma Connaughton, Billy Connaughton, Aoife O’Leary, Ronan Murphy, Nathan Byrne, Samuel Tulty, Dean Glass, Roon Healy, James Doran.

Referee: Darren O’Brien