Murnaghan steps down as Wicklow ladies manager

MARK MURNAGHAN has left his role as Wicklow football manager after two years at the helm.

After Wicklow LGFA posted an advertisement for the position on social media on Monday, Murnaghan confirmed the news to the Wicklow People on Tuesday morning, revealing that he had left the post a few weeks ago.

He said that work commitments meant that he did not feel it possible for the management team to devote the energy required in 2022.

“With work commitments with a couple of lads on the management team, just the travel and everything, we had a chat and we decided that we couldn’t really put the 100 per cent commitment in and after the two years we had with Covid, etc., it was just a lot of work went into it and we felt we couldn’t offer the same commitment again to drive the girls on again,” said the Newbridge native on Tuesday.

Mark Murnaghan took charge in 2019, succeeding James Kelly. In his first year, he guided the Garden to an All-Ireland junior final, only to come out on the wrong end against Fermanagh in Parnell Park, while they secured their status in Division 3 of the national league.

A year later, however, and on the hallowed turf of Croke Park, Wicklow righted that wrong but handily dispatching Antrim to win their first All-Ireland junior title in 10 years, and third overall. As for the league, they retained their status by beating old rivals Fermanagh in a relegation play-off.

The prospect of his departure had been on the mind of the manager in the week leading up to the All-Ireland final, during which he had discussed his and the management team’s status with his colleagues.

“The management had a chat during the week that, look, the lads were planning, work was changing, their hours were changing, so we kind of knew that we would come to it, and I spoke to the county board, I spoke to (Margaret Allen) and we tried our best to sort it out and stay on but, unfortunately, with work at the end of the day, the lads couldn’t commit,” he added.

“I spoke to the players…it was all done a couple of weeks ago and look, we got loads of message from players thanking us and bringing that bit of belief into the squad and a professional set-up. “I hope we left on good terms. We came in two years ago, set two targets: to regain division three and to win an All-Ireland, and we achieved the two targets together.”

Mark Murnaghan’s two years in charge was not without some form of incident. In 2020, there was the contentious ineligibility of the McGettigan sisters due to having not played for St. Patrick’s earlier in the year. All three ended up joining up with the team after successfully appealing said ineligibility.

In 2021, meanwhile, there was the unavailability of the Tinahely contingent, who were not involved in Wicklow’s All-Ireland campaign after winning the Leinster intermediate club title during the summer.

Reflecting on the two seasons at the helm, Murnaghan complimented the players for their work rate and quality, all of which leading up to their definitive performance against Antrim in the All-Ireland final.

“I said it many a time, the group of players we had for the championship was the best bunch I had. They did everything we asked. The county board, I can’t speak highly enough of them, especially [Margaret Allen], Louise [Allen], and Bernie [Byrne]. The work they done behind the scenes, anything I asked them for, they agreed.

“We played everyone this year in the league and championship and finally, on All-Ireland day, the two years of hard work paid off because it all clicked; the tactics, the plan, the performance, and it was brilliant because everything peaked on the day we wanted it to peak.”

Murnaghan will continue working with Carlow IT, as he has done for the past four years, but said that he doesn’t have any immediate plans to return to management otherwise. As for Wicklow, who will embark on their first year back in intermediate football since their relegation in 2019, he is “more than confident” that they will thrive in the second tier.

“We had a training session last year in Dunlavin and we spoke to the players, we said: ‘look you are an intermediate team, and we are convinced you can win an intermediate when you get there,’ and I have no doubt that this team is ready to compete in intermediate, never mind stay up.

“I just hope now that, the fact we are not there, there is no excuses from other clubs to send players back in or commit players because if they do, they will add strength to the squad, and it will be brilliant for Wicklow going forward.”