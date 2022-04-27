Mullingar prove a bridge too far

Facing a well-drilled Mullingar outfit in Athy last Saturday after a great league campaign and semi-final win against Arklow, the Greystones under-14s girls found the final step to the league title just a bit too steep, succumbing in the final to a very strong Mullingar outfit.

The path to the final saw the girls capture four wins out of six to secure a semi-final place against Arklow, winning in thrilling fashion 35-33 to take their place on finals day.

Whilst the result did not go their way the team will have taken huge pride in their achievement, representing their club with distinction as they battled bravely to the final whistle. The experience will stand to the players who will regroup and build for next season.