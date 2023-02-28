More heartbreak as Cill Dara deliver fatal blow to Wicklow RFC's Towns Cup dream

Wicklow's Liam Nicholson forces his way past the Cill Dara defence during the Leinster League game earlier this season.

Cill Dara 12

Wicklow 11

It was more heartbreak for Wicklow in the Provincial Towns Cup as a late Cill Dara penalty dashed their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals.

It was a low-scoring affair where clear-cut chances were few and far between and where inside centre Cian Reynolds scored the only try of the contest.

Four penalties were enough to earn Cill Dara a place in the last eight. Senan Brannock kicked the all-important penalty that ultimately won them the match.

For Dan Van Zyl’s troops they will want to finish the season strong, with their promotion hopes still very much in the balance.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Wicklow who have dipped in form recently.

The Provincial Towns Cup is a competition that they love to be a part of, always wanting to put in a big performance. It was also a special moment for Liam Nicholson and Michael Byrne who were making their Towns Cup debut at just 18 years of age.

Cill Dara didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring. They won a penalty straight in front of the posts which they turned into three points with only one minute gone on the clock.

In response, Wicklow played some enterprising rugby to work their way into opposition territory. A penalty at the scrum gave Niall Earls the perfect opportunity to level the scores

The teams traded a successful penalty each to keep the scores all square at 6-6 after the opening quarter.

The hosts regained their lead a few minutes later as Bryn Moore converted his third successful penalty of the game.

The only try of the game came after about 25 minutes of play. A clearance kick from Aaron Byrne was run back by the opponents. They tried to work their way into the danger zone before Reynolds found himself in the passing channel, sprinting away for an impressive intercept try. It was now a two-point lead in favour of Wicklow 9-11.

They went on the hunt for another try, dominating possession for the rest of the half. They were mixing up the attack well between the forwards and the backs, getting deeper into that red zone, but some solid on-the-line defence from the Kildare men denied the visitors the score before half-time.

Strong defence was the theme of the second half with both teams forced to make huge tackles close to their own scoring zone.

Paddy Wall for Cill Dara and the Nicholson brothers, David and Liam, all putting in big shifts for their teams.

The scoreline remained 9-11 until the last 10 minutes or so of the game before Brannock stepped up to kick the decisive score.

Wicklow threw the kitchen sink at the opposition in the closing stages, but a big scrum penalty at the end was met with the final whistle, Wicklow losing by the smallest of margins, 12-11.

Wicklow RFC: Niall Earls, Jack Dunne, Paddy McKenzie, Cian Reynolds, Aaron Byrne, Ben Watson, Niall Higgins; Dewald Barnard, Jack McKenna, Jay Byrne, Michael Byrne, Stephen Swan, Liam Nicholson, Jonathan Hopkins, David Nicholson. Substitutes: Mark Cullen, Aaron Canterbury, Dylan Byrne, Tom Maguire, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Diarmuid Whoriskey.