More cohesive and controlled but Seagulls remain pointless as Galway claim the win at the Carlisle

Bray Wanderers 1

Galway United 3:

Bray Wanderers have broken their goal-scoring duct but remain pointless after three outings in the 2022 First Division.

Captain Hugh Douglas headed home midway through the second period to halve Galway’s deficit, but the Tribesmen ran out 1-3 winners in the end thanks to a stoppage time strike from Shane Doherty.

After a scrappy first half, a massively questionable penalty decision gave Galway the lead through David Hurley and Stephen Walsh doubled that lead when he rounded Michael Kelly.

The Seagulls did look more cohesive and composed than they had against Cork City and Waterford FC, but it still counted for nothing at the end as there is still a zero beside their name in the points column.

Pat Devlin made two alterations from the side downed 1-0 by Waterford FC with Kevin Knight and Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters coming into the side for their second debuts for the club. Conor Knight and Rob Manley dropped out.

Galway would have travelled to the Carlisle Grounds as overwhelming favourites, but it was the hosts who impressed more over the opening 30 minutes. It is not a first half that will be remembered for its beauty as two well-drilled sides measured each other up.

Galway looked to link play together and Bray looked to counter every time the visiting attacks broke down with the pace of Paul Fox, Waters and Keith Dalton an asset in attack.

A quick clearance from Michael Kelly on 28 minutes was intercepted by Galway but they immediately gave the ball away again. Kurtis Byrne laid the ball to Fox, and he unleashed a venomous drive from the edge of the area that screeched narrowly wide.

Referee Mark Moynihan came to Bray’s rescue six minutes later. A Conor McCormack header over the top set up a footrace between Jack Hudson and Jordan Adeyemo. The pair tangled as they chased the ball and Hudson went to the floor; prompting Moynihan to blow for a soft foul as Adeyemo sized up Michael Kelly.

Conor Clifford is famed for his ability on the ball and his cool head, so it was extremely uncharacteristic of him to sell Kelly short with a back-pass in the 41st minute. The shot-stopper managed to contest the ball with Adeyemo, and it broke for Ed McCarthy 30 yards out with the goal unguarded, but his effort struck Adeyemo, and Clifford breathed a sigh of relief.

Against Cork City at the Field of Dreams, it was the Bray defence that was slaughtered for a shambolic performance. Against Galway on Friday, Moynihan was responsible for a shambolic decision.

A ball was chipped forward, and two Bray defenders got in each other’s way. Adeyemo picked it on the by-line and moved it into the penalty area. Dan Blackbyrne stood him up well and jabbed a toe in to poke the ball away and Moynihan blew the whistle and pointed to the spot.

A flare was set off amongst the home support, but it didn’t distract David Hurley as he steered his spot kick beyond the dive of Kelly.

Rob Manley and Darragh Levingston were called in to try and aid the Bray cause and debutant Levingston – on the field a matter of moments – saw his sweet, sweet strike from 20 yards zip narrowly over the crossbar after Kevin Knight’s dangerous cross had been cleared.

Michael Kelly had shown bravery all evening in charging off his line, but his misjudgement proved extremely costly in the 67th minute. A pass from inside the Galway half set Walsh racing away and he beat Kelly to it, gliding past him as he controlled the ball before stroking it home from outside the box.

But that two-goal cushion did not last long. Within two minutes, a free kick from Kurtis Byrne was glanced on by Hugh Douglas and found the near-bottom corner of Conor Kearns’ net.

Substitute Rob Manley was cleverly played in down the left-hand channel, and he opened up his body as he lined up a finish, but it was deflected narrowly wide as Bray’s pressure built.

Bray threw caution to the wind in the latter stages to try and poach a point, but Galway killed the contest in the 93rd minute. They broke from a Bray attack and Walsh sent Doherty racing clear into the Bray half who had all the time in the world to advance and slot home.

Bray Wanderers: Michael Kelly; Daniel Blackbyrne, Hugh Douglas, Jack Hudson, Kevin Knight; Keith Dalton, Conor Clifford, Dean Zambra, Paul Fox; Kurtis Byrne; Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters. Subs: Rob Manley for Dalton (58); Darragh Levingston for Waters (64); Darragh Lynch for Zambra (84). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Sean Callan, Zak O’Neill, Dean Casey, Conor Knight, Ugo Anny Nzekwue.

Galway United: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, Diego Portilla, Killian Brouder, Alex Murphy; Edward McCarthy, Conor McCormack, David Hurley, Mikie Rowe; Jordan Adeyemo, Manu Dimas. Subs: Wilson Waweru for Adeyomo (61); Stephen Walsh for Dimas (61); Gary Boylan for McCarthy (71(); Shane Doherty for Rowe (87). Not used: Matthew Connor, Charlie Lyons, Dean O’Shea, Francely Lomboto. Max Hemmings.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.