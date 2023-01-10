Mooney and O’Connor in flying form at Wicklow masters cross country championships!

The first three home in the ladies race: Rebecca Harris (2nd), Catherine O'Connor (1st) and Rachel Wisdom (3rd).

The first three home in the men's race: Mick Byrne (3rd), Darren Mooney (1st) and Alan Dalton (2nd) at the Wicklow Masters XC Championships at Shanganagh Park.

Athletics Wicklow members, volunteers and stewards hit the ground running this year with a double trouble event schedule for the full first weekend in January.

On Saturday, all roads led to the National Indoor Arena for the County Indoor track and field while Sunday’s action took place in Shanganagh Park for the County Masters Cross Country Championships.

Introduced to the Athletics Wicklow racing calendar in recent years, the county indoor track and field has been well received among athletes, parents, and supporters. In contrast to standing in a muddy field in freezing cold January conditions, a warm state-of-the-art indoor arena with seats for spectators and designated warm-up areas up for competitors somehow sounds very appealing.

For many athletes, the indoor county T&F is a ‘season opener’ where they can test their start of year fitness. For others, it is a great opportunity to enter multiple events and test out what they enjoy most. Either way, it was very clear that athletes were eager to get out there and experience the indoor track.

Across the disciplines, it was clear that there is a glut of talent coming through the ranks in the county at the moment. It is exciting to watch and fun to see how the Garden County athletes will progress. A full list of the results will be available on the Athletics Wicklow website in the coming days.

Back to muddy fields and cold conditions, it was double victory for Parnell AC’s Catherine O’Connor and Darren Mooney at the Masters XC Championships on Sunday. Hosted in Shanganagh Park, this year’s event saw record entry numbers for both races.

The women’s 4000m race kicked off the action for the day. O’Connor took the front position from the beginning and held convincingly to the finish line marking her fourth year in a row to win the event. Rebecca Harris of Parnell AC stormed home to finish in silver position while Glendalough AC’s Rachel Wisdom pipped Emily Ryan of Parnell AC in the closing stages to take bronze. Parnell AC won the team event.

The men’s 6,000m race featured a 1, 2, 3 for Parnell AC. Darren Mooney executed a fine race to take gold marking his first win at the event. Alan Dalton was a mere eight seconds behind in silver while Mick Byrne only returning to racing after a long injury demonstrated his natural ability and talent for the sport by taking the bronze medal. Parnell AC won the overall team event.

Members of the Athletics Wicklow County Board were delighted to see a great turnout at both events over the weekend. Clubs from all over the county came out in force to support.

Looking forward, round three of the Athletics Wicklow Juvenile League will take place this Friday, January 13, at 7pm in Bray Emmets GAA Club grounds.

On Sunday, January 15, over 1,000 athletics will gather at Avondale Forest Park for the Athletics Leinster Intermediate, Masters & Juvenile Relay Cross Country Championships.