Missed chances prove costly for Woodbrook College in Wicklow/Wexford Senior Division 1 league final

Wexford CBS 2

Woocbrook College 0

Bray’s Woodbrook College went down fighting to Wexford CBS on Monday in the Wicklow/Wexford Senior Division 1 league final in Ramstown.

While it was very much a game of two halves, with the north Wicklow boys superior in the first-half but Wexford very much in control of the second, the champions still won both periods, with Sam Norval netting in the 27th and 89th minutes to guide CBS to success.

On a tacky pitch it was difficult for both sides to play their best football. Getting the ball into the dangermen early was a better recipe for success, and Wexford took enough of their chances to make the slog worthwhile.

Woodbrook will point to a couple of moments in the first half when they had clearcut openings to score. Those chances came before Norval fired CBS ahead and could have changed the whole complexion of the contest.

However, after 90 minutes there can be no arguments, as the better side did prevail, with Wexford CBS putting in a display of quality and persistence.

In truth, it could have ended five or six as clear chances came and went in droves in the second half, but two was plenty in the end.

The first opening did fall to the Boker Boys as Darragh Moloney’s crossfield ball landed at the feet of Liam Donoghue at the left edge of the area, but his left-footed strike missed the target and Woodbrook settled.

The attacking exploits of both full-backs would prove a real benefit for CBS as the game went on, but it was Woodbrook who should have taken the lead in the coming minutes.

First Nicolas Petrov missed a telling touch at the back post when picked out by Dylan Maher’s ball, with Callum O’Connor then clanking the foot of the post.

They had an even better opening in the eleventh minute as CBS somehow survived pinball in their six-yard box. Five Woodbrook lads had cuts at getting the ball across the line, with Cian Doyle and O’Connor having the best of them, but the Wexford town school survived.

Filip Wasilewski tested Adam O’Toole in the Woodbrook goal on the quarter-hour mark, but it was still the Wicklow lads creating havoc, with Doyle’s shot cleared off the line before Shay O’Leary saved from O’Connor.

Moloney saw his header from Donoghue’s cross saved in the 24th minute, but three minutes later Wexford CBS did hit the front.

It came after O’Leary made a solid stop from Dylan Maher. His side broke away, with Norval running at the Woodbrook defence and slotting low past O’Toole.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of Woodbrook a little. They got away with one when Brandon Stafford’s shot cannoned off a defender and hit O’Toole on the line, and the Wicklow stopper made a solid save from Wasilewski with his feet shortly before the break.

Both schools made changes at the resumption and Woodbrook’s really didn’t have the desired outcome as Wexford CBS took control. They did have one great chance early on, when Cian Doyle headed Callum McGrane’s free-kick onto the post, but CBS survived and took over.

Jakub Wasilewski had the best chances of the third quarter. He saw O’Toole save his effort in the 59th minute, he scooped over after Luc Farrell’s effort was saved two minutes later, and then he flashed wide right in their next attack.

However, the clearest opening came and went when he fired over the crossbar from three yards out, with the goal gaping from Farrell’s cross right at the end of the quarter.

The bobbly pitch certainly played its part in those misses, and it was a brave move to substitute the forward who was involved in absolutely everything two minutes later.

Yet his replacement, Rory Gilbert, got stuck in and drilled narrowly wide himself in the 77th minute. After O’Toole tipped over Conor Mackey’s long-range free-kick, the Woodbrook ‘keeper somehow clawed away Gilbert’s header from Filip Wasilewski’s right wing corner.

The Wicklow lads were living off scraps but got into the box in the 84th minute and Doyle tumbled to the ground. There were big appeals from the Woodbrook contingent, but referee Brendan Holohan got it spot on, as the attacker’s right leg came outwards unnaturally in the step before he went to ground, initiating any contact with the defender.

CBS should have wrapped up the win in the 88th minute when Norval flashed into the side-netting, but he didn’t need another invitation. And when O’Toole made a mess of a clearance, the Wexford attacker took his time and lobbed the advancing goaltender to wrap up the win.

Tempers frayed late on, with Holohan brandishing a red card in the direction of the Woodbrook bench. However, Wexford CBS kept their cool and could have added a third through Gilbert, but they were happy to take the Wicklow/Wexford league title regardless.

Wexford CBS: Shay O’Leary; Conor Maher, Ben English, Tadhg Brohan, Liam Donoghue; Conor Mackey; Luc Farrell, Brandon Stafford, Darragh Moloney, Sam Norval; Jakub Wasilewski. Subs: Filip Wasilewski for Donoghue (46), Ben Harpur for Brohan (57), Rory Gilbert for F. Wasilewski (70), Kaelem O’Connor for Maher (87), Ryan Gavin for Mackey (90).

Woodbrook College: Adam O’Toole; Harry Podpora, Brandon Healy, Nathan Nagle, Tadhg Healy; Andrew Murphy, Callum O’Connor; Dylan Maher, Cian Doyle, Callum Larkin; Nicolas Petrov. Subs: Callum McGrane for Petrov (46), Daryl Murray for Maher (75), also Aaron Murphy, Liam Earls, Dylan Hempenstall.

Referee: Brendan Holohan