Mighty Wicklow Minors too hot for Westmeath in Mullingar

Wicklow 2-9

Westmeath 2-8

Any day you go to TEG Cusack Park and come away with a championship win is a good day, and that’s exactly what Wednesday last should be regarded as for the Wicklow Minor footballers: a good day!

To emerge from a frantic battle with a one-point victory against the home side and secure their place against Longford in the provincial quarter-final proper is a credit to the Garden County footballers and their management team.

Yes, the margin of victory should have been greater given the goal chances and wide count and games from here on in will require a higher level of clinical finishing but that this talented team were able to miss those chances and still hold off a strong Westmeath revival in the tight confines of Cusack Park speaks volumes about their ability and should stand to them in a big way in whatever remains of this journey.

At some stages during this game, you wouldn’t have thought that it was being played in Mullingar given the sizable and vocal Wicklow support that made the journey of a Wednesday evening. It’s a real shame that supporters at home didn’t get the chance to hear or see the action unfold because this was a very exciting and dramatic clash and credit to those parents and friends for lending their support so generously and passionately to the footballers on the evening.

To say that Wicklow were the far better team would not be an outrageous statement. In key positions, Padraig Murphy’s and Eugene O’Brien’s charges were stronger. With Alex Kavanagh and Eanna Nolan looking razor sharp in attack, Joe McGuckian, Jack Kenny and Paidi Kavanagh giving their all in the half-forwards, Aaron O’Brien and Gearoid Murphy busy in midfield, Adam Kinsella, James Boland and James Healy offering real quality in the half-back line, Callum Clarke, Leo Byrne and James Fleming proving tigerish in the full-back line, Cian Deering managing the game as Cian Deering does so well and Mark Shannon providing quality restarts, the Wicklow side would have been tormented had they let this one slip away.

The Garden County side have room for improvement, no doubt. But they were also in flying form in other areas. They won 88 per cent of their own kick-outs. Westmeath managed only 57 per cent success with theirs. Wicklow won 57 per cent of the turnovers in this game. Hunger is key!

Where they can improve will be in the scoring department for one. A 47 per cent success rate in their shooting (11 from 23) will need upward momentum as the competition hots up. They conceded 25 frees to Westmeath’s 17, with some big ones and the subsequent yellow card coming late on in the middle third when legs started to get heavy.

But the most important stat is the one on the scoreboard, 2-9 to 2-8, with a late 1-1 pulling Westmeath much closer than they deserved to be given the overall context of the game.

Alex Kavanagh opened the scoring off his left three minutes in, Aaron O’Brien registering a wide a moment prior to that.

Supply to Kavanagh and Eanna Nolan was going to have to be precise given that Cian Deering’s deployment as a sweeper was leaving Westmeath with a guardian in front of their full-back line.

There were some hairy moments in front of the Wicklow goal early on, one early shot for the home side came back off the upright and the concession of some frees afforded Johnny Martin the chance to level matters with six gone and he did just that.

Two lovely points, the first from Eanna Nolan, the second a stunner from Paidi Kavanagh, arrived either side of an Adam Keane effort for Westmeath but an Alex Kavanagh free for a foul on Nolan and a point for the An Tóchar man himself moments later after he collected a poor restart from Eoin Doran pushed Wicklow 0-5 to 0-2 ahead after 14.

Westmeath got in for the first major, and this is another area Wicklow need to improve on. A high ball into the defence was allowed crack off the underside of the crossbar and fall to the feet of Jack Duncan who lashed home past Mark Shannon.

But what Westmeath could do well, Wicklow could do even better. A sublime run from Alex Kavanagh saw the Aughrim man pull the trigger, but his shot crashed off the butt of the upright and there to finish the job was Bray’s James Healy.

Westmeath had reacted to Cian Deering’s role by pushing up on the Dunlavin man. They introduced Ronan Murray from the subs bench for this purpose and whether it was a direct consequence or not, the home side enjoyed a positive end to the half by firing over two points and missing a goal chance to leave it 1-5 to 1-4 at the break.

The home side made a plethora of positional changes after the break, but they were left reeling when Alex Kavanagh bamboozled their defence and fired home beautifully to the back of the net with 16 seconds on the clock.

All over the field Wicklow were working so hard and perhaps this was best epitomised by corner-back Callum Clarke who worked his socks off in this game.

Alex Kavanagh and Eanna Nolan continued adding the vital scores, opening the gap to 2-8 to 1-5, Westmeath’s Shane Corcoran bagging a point in between in worryingly easy fashion as their fresh legs started to have an impact.

A bizarre situation where Westmeath were allowed maintain an advantage despite Mark Shannon getting pulverised on the goal line unfolded soon after and Westmeath’s Ronan Murray swung over the resulting free.

A sloppy period followed with a yellow card for Gearoid Murphy and wides and miss hits being accrued while the home side cut the lead to four through Shane Corcoran off the left.

With the end in sight and the tension growing by the minute, it was clear that this one was going down to the wire.

Daniel McCann cut the lead to three. Joe McGuckian pushed it back out to four.

A tug in the square gave Westmeath a penalty and Johnny Martin blasted home despite Mark Shannon getting a hand to his attempt from the spot. A single point between the sides. Surely not.

Wicklow would have chances, Aaron O’Brien and Eanna Nolan (free) firing wide late on in the four agonisingly long minutes of injury time but a James Boland turnover in the dying seconds lifted a Westmeath siege and the final whistle was met with joyous cheers from the Wicklow players and supporters.

A sweet, sweet victory. A trip to Longford next Wednesday evening for the quarter-final proper. A sense of hope.

Wicklow: Mark Shannon (Aughrim); Callum Clarke (Rathnew), Leo Byrne (Aughrim), James Fleming (Baltinglass); Adam Kinsella (Knockananna), James Boland (Kiltegan), James Healy (1-0) (Bray Emmets); Gearoid Murphy (Éire Óg Greystones), Aaron O’Brien (AGB); Joe McGuckian (0-1) (Aughrim), Jack Kenny (Baltinglass), Paidi Kavanagh (0-1) (AGB); Eanna Nolan (0-3, 1f) (An Tóchar), Alex Kavanagh (1-4, 3f) (Aughrim), Cian Deering (St Nicholas). Subs: Brian Hurley for P Kavanagh (55), Charlie Graham for J Kenny (60). Panel: Cian Lambert (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Finn Byrne (Aughrim), Maurice Hedderman (Tinahely), Conall Butler (Bray Emmets), Sean Byrne (Kilcoole), Adam Prunty (Bray Emmets), Jack O’Toole (Kiltegan). Rest of panel: Ciaran Kelly (Bray Emmets), Darragh Heffernan (Newtown), Eoghan Murphy (Annacurra), Jack Bookle (Baltinglass), Matthew Collins (Ashford), Oisin Keegan (Aughrim), Rory Corrigan (Hollywood), Ross Sheridan (St Nicholas), Ryan Harrison (Bray Emmets), Sean Kenny (Bray Emmets).

Westmeath: Eoin Doran; Riley Sheahan, Owen McNamara, Jack Mulvihill; Adam Keane, Tadhg Baker, Aodhan Curran; Peter Ballesty, Garreth Mullaniff; Jack Duncan (1-1), Shane Corcoran (0-2), Tiarnan O’Donovan; Oisin Shortall, Peter Murphy, Johnny Martin (1-2, 1f, pen). Subs: Ronan Murray (0-1) for R Sheahan (22), John Ryan for G Mullaniff (H/T), Daniel McCann (0-1) for P Ballesty (38), Seanie Bracken for T O’Donovan (52).

Referee: Keith Sheerin