Michael Dwyers take the spoils against brave St Kevin’s

Michael Dwyers proved too hot to handle for St Kevin's in the Under-19 'B' football championship.

St Kevin’s 0-9

Michael Dwyers 1-10

Michael Dwyers took the spoils in the Dooley Poynton Under-19 ‘B’ football championship on the lakeshore in Valleymount on Sunday morning last.

Underfoot conditions were reasonable considering the time of year and the sun shone down on a fully marked out pitch by the hosts.

An enjoyable game of football followed over 60-odd minutes, with some great passages of play and plenty of goal chances by both sides with the victory setting up Dwyers for a straight shootout with Aughrim in the next round to see who tops the table.

Jack O’Toole opened the scoring in the fourth minute, curling a shot between the posts from the wing after a good run from Ciaran Harmon.

The hosts opened their account moments later after Luke Byrne found Charlie Chamney with a sweet pass. Chamney was fouled as he was about to shoot, and Shane Corrigan dispatched the ball over the crossbar from the resultant free to tie the game up.

The visitors settled into proceedings better in the early exchanges, creating plenty of chances. Two wides were registered before Cathal Sheehan bombed over a beast of a point from distance.

Ciaran Harmon was causing havoc around the midfield sector, winning plenty of possession, creating plenty of attacking play and the dynamic midfielder added a brace of pointed frees taken from off the ground.

The hosts replied as Sam Reid won possession of the kick-out and he found Eoghan Murphy with a telling pass. Murphy was pulled back and Shane Corrigan added his second white flag of the game from the resultant free to close out the opening quarter with Dwyers leading 0-3 to 0-2.

Another brace of points extended the Dwyers lead, one from Ciaran Harmon while Jack O’Toole notched his second of the game.

Andy Corrigan got in for a great goal chance for Dwyers but a brilliant diving save from goalie Sean McEvoy denied the wing half-forward.

The opening goal soon followed after, however. Sean Harmon was tugged back in the square and Adam Byrne rifled home from the resultant penalty to give Dwyers a nice cushion at 1-5 to 0-2 with 25 minutes on the clock.

St Kevin’s steadied the ship with some nice football, harvesting the next two points; Shane Corrigan worked a fine pass into David Peppard who dinked the ball out to Conor Donoghue who split the uprights.

Ciaran Traynor gathered possession of the kick-out and laid a long ball into Peadar Halpin who handpassed to Shane Corrigan to add his third point of the game.

Charlie Chamney and Ciaran Harmon traded points going into the closing stages.

Conor Donoghue took a quick 45 and played a sweet one-two with James Durcan and Donoghue made no mistake, firing over from close range. Dwyers did reply with a point from the boot of Jack O’Toole just before the half-time whistle sounded with the score reading 1-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

A cagey opening few minutes ensued on the restart with both sides guilty of some wayward shooting.

Ciaran Harmon added his fourth white flag from another placed ball after good work from Matthew Jackson.

St Kevin’s upped the tempo and created a number of good chances. Charlie Chamney pointed from distance before Shane Corrigan dragged a great goal chance just wide of the uprights to let Dwyers off the hook.

Another beast of a point by Conor Donoghue cut the deficit to three as they made inroads into the Dwyers lead.

However, a great run through the hosts’ defence by James Boland yielded Dwyers’ ninth point of the game as the centre-half back finished with real aplomb.

Again, Kevin’s upped the tempo and James Durcan reduced the deficit to three with a fine score.

Eoghan Murphy had another good goal chance for the hosts, but Callum McRea produced a stunning save in the Dwyers goal.

Ciaran Harmon would fire over the next point of the game which turned out to be the last score in the 54th minute.

Dwyers won a penalty late on, but Eoin Canna’s powerful strike was brilliantly saved by Sean McEvoy before the full-time whistle sounded.

Michael Dwyers: Callum McRae; Caitlin Goetelen, David Vierra, Enda Goggin; Ewan McCrea, James Boland (0-1), Matthew Jackson; Ciaran Harmon (0-5, 4f), Cathal Sheehan (0-1); Sean Murphy, Adam Byrne (1-0, p), Andy Corrigan; Conor Byrne, Sean Harmon, Jack O’Toole (0-3). Subs: Eoin Canna for E. Goggin (H/T), Daniel Byrne for Sean Murphy (36).

St. Kevin’s: Sean McEvoy; Donagh O Tuthail, Patrick Clarke, Dan Murphy; Ciaran Traynor, Sam Reid, Jack Mooney; Luke Byrne, Conor Donoghue (0-3); Eoghan Murphy, Charlie Chamney (0-2), Shane Corrigan (0-3, 2f); James Durcan (0-1), David Peppard, Peadar Halpin. Subs; Glen Patton for P. Halpin (27), Darragh Cantwell for E. Murphy (27), Tadgh Reid for D. Peppard (52), Lee Carroll for D. Murphy (52), Eoin Reid for J. Durcan (52).

Referee: John Whyte (Donard-The Glen)