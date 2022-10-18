Michael Dwyers deliver big time against brave St Pat’s

Pat Dunne presents Michael Dwyers captain Noah Farrell with the under-13 'B' hurling trophy after his side had beaten St.Patrick's in the final in Ballinakill.

Michael Dwyers 2-6

St Patrick's 1-2

On a wild Saturday morning in Ballinakill the lads of Michael Dwyers and St Patrick’s battled both the wind and each other to try and get their hands on the under-13 ‘B’ trophy.

Playing into the elements it was the lads of Michael Dwyers which got off to the brighter starter with a point and a goal from Rian Kennedy, the goal came after some great work from Eoghan Whelan who was putting the St Patrick’s defence under great pressure.

St Patrick’s took a while to settle into the game and as they drove long ball into their forwards, they were finding the Michael Dwyer defence in fine form in particular Killian Whelan and Peter Doyle who cleared a number of balls.

St Patrick’s hit a purple patch midway through the half, and they bagged 1-2 in quick succession, the goal coming from the classy forward Tommy Morrissey whose touch and skill was a joy to watch.

Michael Dwyers finished the half the better with two points from Josh Furlong to close out the scoring and left Michael Dwyers leading 1-3 to 1-2.

With the wind in their backs, Michael Dwyers got off to the ideal start with a goal from Josh Furlong after a long free Rian Kennedy dropped on the edge of the square and as the St Patrick’s defence cleared their lines the sliotar made its way out to Josh who struck the ball high to the roof of the net.

A great point from Padraig Byrne who had put in a great performance throughout the game and deservedly reaped the awards when he made his way through the St Pats defence and hit the sliotar between the posts.

Two Rian Kennedy frees finished out the scoring but there was still time to go in this game but try as they might the St Patrick’s attack just weren’t able to get through or past Killian Whelan and his Dwyer’s defence and Michael Dwyers ran out winners on a score line of 2-6 to 1-2.

Michael Dwyers: Scott Harmon; Killian Whelan, Jack O’Keeffe; Peter Doyle, Ralf Majlath, Daniel O’Neill; Noah Farrell, Eoghan Whelan; Rian Kennedy (1-3), Tadhg Reardon, Padraig Byrne (0-1); Josh Furlong (1-2), Tony Kelly. Subs used: Darragh Whelan, Conor O’Neill, Sean Byrne, Eoin Doyle

St Patricks: Daniel Connolly; Orin Naluswa, Josh Callery; Callum Reid, Jack Madden, Conor Marah; Luke Connolly, Ben O’Leary; Tommy Morrissey (1-1), Ryan Cox, Nathan Gough (0-1); Patrick Treanor, Eoin Treanor. Subs used: Bill Guinan, Sean Kelly, Will O’Callaghan.

Referee: Darragh Kelly (Carnew Emmets)